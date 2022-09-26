GC Player of the Week
Kerens QB Lane Lynch had a career night, completing 13 of 29 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 48-42 win over previously unbeaten Itasca in the District 7-2A DI opener at Kerens.
Lynch, who threw for 208 yards two weeks ago (that's 525 yards in two weeks from the junior quarterback who took over the position this season) is the GC Player of the Week.
Winning when it counts
Lynch led the Bobcats to their first win of the season -- but it was the most important game of the season so far because it was the first district game for Kerens and could redefine the season.
The Bobcats had big nights from several players to get the victory. Muziq Gunnell caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Mykel Lattimore caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Nehemiah Massey led the Bobcat ground game, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries while catching two passes for 39 yards.
Texas Football picked the Bobcats to finish fifth in the district, but if they beat Axtell this week they will definitely be in the playoff hunt with an offense that could win a district title ...
Tigers get a break
Corsicana's Tigers lost a heartbreaker in Arlington, where Seguin scored on a 45-yard touchdown play on a fourth-and-12 play in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers 15-10.
The Tigers played their best game of the season on defense and now get a break as they have a bye week before playing Burleson on Oct. 7.
