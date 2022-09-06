GC Player of the Week
Dawson freshman Brant Boatright had the game of a lifetime (and it was only his second varsity start) last Friday when he completed 20-of-35 passes for a remarkable 377 yards and six touchdowns in a 40-14 victory at Leon, where Dawson avenged last year's 22-20 loss and improved to 2-0 this season.
He was a slam-dunk choice as this week's Golden Circle Player of the Week.
Boatright, who took over as Dawson's new QB during 7-on-7 drills this summer when he led the Bulldogs to their first berth in the 7-on-7 state tournament, has completed 37-of-59 passes for 581 yards and eight touchdowns in two games this season.
Brother where aren't thou?
Rice produced the first brother-to-brother touchdown of the season Friday night when Rice quarterback Zane Ellington, a senior, completed a 14-yard TD pass to Reece Ellington, a freshman in the Bulldogs' game against Riesel.
Tackling your critics
They were so upset at Mildred about Texas Football magazine's prediction this summer that listed the Eagles at seventh in the district race that they literally hung copies of the magazine article all over the weight room and the locker room during summer drills.
There's no truth to the rumor that Mildred players, who are now 2-0, hung the story on the uniforms of the players from Cayuga last week. It just seemed that way for Mildred defenders Austin Wing and Justin Ovalle, who combined to make 36 tackles in the 25-6 victory.
Wing not only had 19 tackles to lead Mildred but he picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown (he swears his Pick-6 had nothing to do with the magazine's preseason prediction). Five Mildred defensive players, including Ashton Frye, Gabe Irvine, and Michael York all had more than 10 tackles in the game (all five denied hanging copies of the article on the backs of the Cayuga jerseys and promised to continue to read Texas Football next summer).
By The Numbers
500 -- The number of yards the Blooming Grove Lions have rushed for in two games (both victories for the Lions).
2 -- Number of Thursday night games in the Golden Circle this week. Dawson plays at 7 p.m. Thursday in Axtell and Mildred and Kerens play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kerens.
The problem?
Not enough officials.
Someone call Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, whose answer to the baby formula crisis was to say "The government doesn't make baby formula."
The UIL doesn't make football officials, either.
GC Football Schedule
Thursday
Mildred at Kerens: 7 p.m.
Dawson at Axtell: 7 p.m.
Friday
Tigers at Whitehouse: 7:30 p.m.
Eustace at Blooming Grove: 7:30 p.m.
Itasca at Frost: 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Conrad at Rice: 7:30 p.m.
Hubbard at Moody: 7:30 p.m.
