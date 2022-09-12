GC Player of the Week
Mildred tailback Ethan Frye is a big reason the Eagles are off to their best start in over a decade (or since the Nik Shimonek days), and Frye had a game to remember Friday night in Kerens, where he rushed for a career-high 261 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries to lift Mildred to a 45-35 victory that kept the Eagles unbeaten at 3-0.
Fyre is the Golden Circle Player of the Week.
Kerens put on a brilliant comeback that fell short. Sophomore tailback Nehemiah Massey led the way for Kerens with his own 200-yard night, breaking free for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
That's 466 yards of ground-and-pound from the two tailbacks.
Brant stays right
Freshman Brant Boatright just keeps dazzling Dawson fans and driving opponents nuts with a steady confidence and accurate touch. He completed 18 passes for 244 yards and six touchdowns to help Dawson stay unbeaten in a wild 44-38 win over Hubbard last Thursday night.
If you're keeping up with Boatright, that's a dozen touchdowns over his last two games.-- and 625 yards this season in three games.
Hastin Easley caught four passes for 112 yards, including three for touchdowns and a 12-yard game-winner with about three minutes left. There's more. Easley came just-that-close to winning the game on defense when he made a tackle just outside the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Surprised? Don't be, After all, he was the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year in basketball.
Schedule
Friday
Ennis at Tigers
Mildred at Price-Carlisle
Blooming Grove at Wortham
Kerens at Dawson
Rice at Kemp
Central Texas at Frost
Hubbard at Axtell
