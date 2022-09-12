Mildred's Jake Callahan hands off to Ethan Frye

Mildred's Jake Callahan hands off to Ethan Frye in an earlier game. Frye had a monster game Thursday, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Mildred to a 45-35 victory over Kerens and keep the Eagles unbeaten at 3-0.

Frye is the Golden Circle Player of the Week.

Mildred tailback Ethan Frye is a big reason the Eagles are off to their best start in over a decade (or since the Nik Shimonek days), and Frye had a game to remember Friday night in Kerens, where he rushed for a career-high 261 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries to lift Mildred to a 45-35 victory that kept the Eagles unbeaten at 3-0.

Kerens put on a brilliant comeback that fell short. Sophomore tailback Nehemiah Massey led the way for Kerens with his own 200-yard night, breaking free for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. 

That's 466 yards of ground-and-pound from the two tailbacks.

Brant stays right

Freshman Brant Boatright just keeps dazzling Dawson fans and driving opponents nuts with a steady confidence and accurate touch. He completed 18 passes for 244 yards and six touchdowns to help Dawson stay unbeaten in a wild 44-38 win over Hubbard last Thursday night.

If you're keeping up with Boatright, that's a dozen touchdowns over his last two games.-- and 625 yards this season in three games. 

Hastin Easley caught four passes for 112 yards, including three for touchdowns and a 12-yard game-winner with about three minutes left. There's more. Easley came just-that-close to winning the game on defense when he made a tackle just outside the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Surprised? Don't be, After all, he was the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year in basketball.

Schedule 

Friday

Ennis at Tigers

Mildred at Price-Carlisle

Blooming Grove at Wortham

Kerens at Dawson

Rice at Kemp

Central Texas at Frost

Hubbard at Axtell

