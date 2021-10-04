The Mildred Eagles have not had the season they expected so far, however one of the bright spots has been senior lineman Skylar Hill. Hill and his family moved into the district over the summer from Pagosa Springs, Colorado where Hill was part of the playoff football team and state championship wrestling team where Hill ended up placing sixth as an individual.
Hill stepped in and made an immediate impact in the season opener, stripping a Groesbeck running back then returning the fumble 39 yards for the touchdown.
Since that opening game, Hill has been a rock playing multiple positions along both the offensive and defensive lines with multiple sacks and tackles for loss. He has also shown a knack for batting down passes, batting two passes in the game against Blooming Grove.
Hill plays tough, and can be seen on plays where he is not in the game, coaching up some of his younger teammates. Hill also helps out with his younger brother’s pee wee football team. The boys look up to the older players and love having them come out and help, giving the tips, and cheering them on.
Overall, Hill has been a great addition to the Eagle family. He has been an asset both on and off the field.
