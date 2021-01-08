Hubbard topped off a big year with with several Jaguars landing on the 11-2A DII All-District football team, including seven on the first-team.
Hubbard first-year coach Roger Masters led his Jags to the playoffs, surprising many because Hubbard lost so much from the 2019 team, and the young Jaguars were rewarded as seven players were named to the All-District first-team and five more earned second-team honors. Of the 12 players, 10 are underclassmen.
Jags quarterback Kendon Johnson, a freshman, had a brilliant debut and led the Jags all year, and was named to the 11-2A first-team. Johnson completed 48-of-100 passes for 696 yards and seven touchdowns and he ran for 557 yards and three touchdowns and three touchdowns,
JJ Johnson, a senior wide receiver who has been a key in Hubbard's offense for three season, was a first-team receiver, and two-way lineman Sebastian Olvera, a two-time All-District player and three-year starter, was named to the first-team as an offensive lineman.
Olvera, a senior leader on and off the field, had 24 knockdown blocks and 20 pancakes, and did not allow a sack all year. He finished the season with a 91 percent grade for the year.
The Jaguars had four players named to the All-District first-team defensive team. All four are underclassmen, which spells a bright future for Hubbard's defense.
MJ Ryman, who went to state in cross country, had a memorable autumn in both sports, and was an easy first-team choice at linebacker. Ryman, a sophomore, made 81 tackles, including 10 for losses and three sacks.
Five Jags earned second-team honors: Gibson Coleman, a junior offensive lineman, Daniel Torres, a junior offensive lineman and Kyler Mckeen, a senior running back, made the offensive second-team, and Caleb Poston, a senior lineman, and William Lyendecker, a senior linebacker, earned defensive second-team honors.
