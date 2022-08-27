HUBBARD -- Hubbard's Jags ran into a powerhouse team from Granger and lost their home opener 28-6 Friday at Jaguar Stadium.
Granger jump out to a big lead before Hubbard bounced back and played a much stronger second half.
"They got out in front of us early before we settled down in the second half," said new Hubbard coach Ethan Stepp, whose team will try to bounce back next Friday at home against Itasca.
Hubbard quarterback Kendon Johnson scored the Jags' touchdown on an 98-yard run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.