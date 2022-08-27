Football stock.jpg

HUBBARD -- Hubbard's Jags ran into a powerhouse team from Granger and lost their home opener 28-6 Friday at Jaguar Stadium.

Granger jump out to a big lead before Hubbard bounced back and played a much stronger second half.

"They got out in front of us early before we settled down in the second half," said new Hubbard coach Ethan Stepp, whose team will try to bounce back next Friday at home against Itasca.

Hubbard quarterback Kendon Johnson scored  the Jags' touchdown on an 98-yard run.

