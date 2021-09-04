ITASCA -- Hubbard's Jags had their biggest night of offense since coach Roger Masters took over last year in a 44-20 victory in Itasca Friday, piling up almost 500 yards and improving to 2-0 with their second win on the road.
"It's our biggest offensive output since I've been here," said Masters, who watched his kids wamp the Wampuscats in an over-wamping display as Hubbard rolled up 454 yards.
"We try to get the defense misaligned," Rogers said. "And we got the ball in our (best) players hands. I've always been a defensive guy, and I'm really proud of how our kids are playing offense."
Hubbard has scored 79 points in its first two games in victories over two larger schools. Itasca is a 2A DI school while Hubbard's enrollment puts the sports program in Class A in every sport except football, where the Jags are barely a 2A DII school.
The Jags had a parade of impressive performances led by sophomore quarterback Kendan Johnson, who destroyed Itasca's defense for three quarters, putting up 280 yards of offense and four touchdowns, running and throwing the ball all over the field.
Johnson ran for 153 yards on 10 carries (that's right, a 15.3 yards per carry night) and scored twice, and he also completed 7-of-8 passes for 127 yards and two more TDs.
Kevin Whitworth was Johnson's favorite target, but Whitworth did a lot more than just catch the ball and run by Itasca. He made eight receptions for 122 yards and scored twice, and also had a monster night on defense, where he made 10 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Shelby Noppeney, the ace of Hubbard's pitching staff who helped lead the Jags to the state semifinals in June, is off and running on Friday nights. He had his second big night flying out of the backfield, running for 138 yards on 14 carries and scoring twice -- and he also completed a pass for seven yards, and made some big plays on defense as well.
MJ Ryman, who had 97 tackles last season, is on pace to go over 100 this year. He led the defense with 12 tackles, and once again was the captain and leader of Hubbard's D.
The Jags surprised a lot of people a year ago when they were picked to finish last in the district and ended up reaching the playoffs with a new coach and young team, and they shocked Texas Football magazine and pollsters and prediction makers all over Texas when they opened the 2021 season with a 35-7 win over Waco Reicher Catholic last week.
Reicher was a 39-point favorite and the Jags, who joked afterward that "we beat the spread," were listed on the Texas Football website this week as pulling off the biggest upset in the state.
No one at Hubbard is surprised.
