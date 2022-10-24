Frost at Hubbard
7 p,m. Friday
At Jaguar Field
Records: Frost is 1-7, 0-4 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II. Hubbard is 1-7, 1-3 in Dist. 10-2A Div. II.
Players To Watch: Frost: QB/CB Edwin Alvarado, RB/LB Cooper Curl, RB/LB Mario Porter, WR/CB Cole Watson. Hubbard: QB/DB Kendan Johnson, RB/LB MJ Ryman, WR/DB Demonte Washington, RB/DB Kevin Whitworth.
Update: Both teams are hoping to rebound in this game after suffering losses last week. Dawson completed six touchdown passes to defeat Frost 54-0. Hico nearly doubled Hubbard’s rushing yardage in a 56-12 win.
Polar Bears running backs like Mario Porter and Cooper Curl plan to ignite the Frost rushing attack. Frost was held to 32 yards rushing on 25 carries against Dawson. Porter is the Polar Bears leading rusher with 253 yards and six touchdowns this season. Take away yardage lost on four sacks, freshman quarterback Edwin Alvarado would have led the Bears rushing total last week with runs primarily up the middle behind blocks from center Wesley Christensen and guard Frankie Hernandez.
Frost's linebacker Gabriel Martinez nailed nine tackles - including four for losses - last week. He has 68 tackles including 12 for a loss and 5 sacks this season. He seems relentless as also evidenced by his 13 quarterback pressures.
Hubbard’s ground game churned up 176 yards against Hico. The Jaguars’ quarterback, Kendan Johnson, can have big games running the ball. In fact, two weeks ago he was selected Corsicana Daily Sun Player of the Week for blasting the Meridian Yellow Jackets for 401 yards rushing and 56 yards passing in a 37-10 victory.
He has received the Daily Sun’s honor in consecutive seasons. Last year, he earned the distinction after gaining 265 yards on 11 carries for five touchdowns against Moody.
Joining Johnson on the 2021 10-2A Division II All-District first-team last season was LB MJ Ryman. He will lead the Jaguar defense, angling to contain the run or putting pressure on Alvarado.
