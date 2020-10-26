FROST – The Hubbard Jaguars (5-2, 2-1) are a step closer to earning a playoff by holding off the Frost Polar Bears (1-8, 0-5) Monday night, 26-15.
In a highly competitive game, both Hubbard and Frost had trouble holding onto the ball. Hubbard lost possessions on three of four fumbles and threw an interception. The cool misting rain-soaked pigskins slipped through Polar Bear paws, too. Frost lost possessions on three of four fumbles, and threw five interceptions.
On the second offensive play of the game, a high snap sailed over the head of Bears quarterback Korben Bowling in the spread formation. Hubbard’s Colton Bailes recovered the ball at the Frost 16-yard line.
After a 14-yard run by QB Kendan Johnson, RB Kevin Whitworth scored on a 2-yard run giving the Jaguars a 6-0 lead.
Johnson ran for 93 yards on 26 carries on the night. Meanwhile, his teammate Whitworth ran for 135 yards on 15 carries.
After pinning Hubbard deep in its own territory and forcing a punt, Frost took its third offensive possession at the Jaguars 26-yard line. Ramon “Tito” Manrriquez ripped off a 26-yard run and then plunged in from a yard out behind Tanner Patrick and Frankie Hernandez blocks. With Manrriquez’ PAT kick, the Bears took the lead 7-6 with 2:52 left in the first quarter.
Four plays later, Hubbard retook the lead. Shelby Noppeney ran a receiver sweep around left end for a 35-yard touchdown and a 12-6 lead.
Frost began the second quarter churning a 12-play, 63-yard drive. Manrriquez, who had 189 yards rushing on 27 carries, ran in from 1 yard out to put the Polar Bears back in the lead 13-12.
The next 8:59 of the second quarter became a slugfest. Hubbard was forced to punt twice, and Frost ended two possessions throwing interceptions.
With time ticking down after the second pick, Hubbard took possession on the Jaguar 47-yard line. Johnson picked up 24 yards on a third-and-eight play from the Hubbard 48-yard line. After gaining two yards and losing two yards on successive runs, the Jaguars had time for one more play before halftime.
Johnson, a lefthander, rolled left and found Whitworth running a post pattern. Johnson zipped a pass between Bears defensive backs Cole Watson and Bowling. Whitworth grabbed the ball and ran in from 30-yards out with no time left in the half for a 18-13 lead.
With 6:10 left in the third quarter, Frost took possession at the Hubbard 37-yard line. A couple of Manrriquez runs later and the Bears moved into the Red Zone. On a second-and-six play, Bowling was picked off at the one-yard line. On the next play, Whitworth ran behind the right guard and bounced to the outside. He broke a couple of tackles and ripped down the right sideline 99 yards for another Hubbard score and extended the Jaguar lead to 26-13.
Late in the game, Frost scored a safety. After Joseph Green picked off the fifth interception by Frost at the Jaguar 4-yard line, Frost’s defense stiffened led by a Gabriel Townsend and Gustavo Ibarra sack. Facing fourth down and the clock winding down the game, Johnson ran back and forth across the end zone to waste time. Finally, he ran out of the end zone giving Frost two points and the final score 26-15.
