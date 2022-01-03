Hubbard QB Kendan Johnson

Hubbard QB Kendan Johnson was named the District 10-2A DII First-Team quarterback as four Hubbard Jags -- JOhnson, Dainel Torres, Shelby Noppeney and MJ Ryman -- earned First-Team honors on the All-District team.

Hubbard's Jags earned postseason honors on the 10-2A DII All-District football team as four players were named to the All-District First-Team and four were named to the Second-Team. Seven Jags were listed on the 10-2A DII Honorable Mention list.

Quarterback Kendan Johnson, a sophomore, and Daniel Torres, a senior offensive lineman, were both named to the 10-2A DII Offensive First-Team.

Senior linebacker Shelby Noppeney and junior linebacker MJ Ryman repeated as First-Team selections on the 10-2A DII Defensive Team.

Gibson Coleman, a senior offensive lineman, and Kevin Whitworth, a sophomore wide receiver, were named to the Second-Team on offense, and Colten Bailes, a sophomore defensive lineman and Nathan Jennings, a senior defensive back, made the Second-Team defensive unit.
 
Rylee High, Denton Fields, Parker Reed, Blake Fowler, Jackson Wallin, Kooper Moore, and Rex Coleman were all named to the Honorable Mention list.

