Hubbard's Jags earned postseason honors on the 10-2A DII All-District football team as four players were named to the All-District First-Team and four were named to the Second-Team. Seven Jags were listed on the 10-2A DII Honorable Mention list.
Quarterback Kendan Johnson, a sophomore, and Daniel Torres, a senior offensive lineman, were both named to the 10-2A DII Offensive First-Team.
Senior linebacker Shelby Noppeney and junior linebacker MJ Ryman repeated as First-Team selections on the 10-2A DII Defensive Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.