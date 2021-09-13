Hubbard quarterback Kendan Johnson is off and running in 2021. He had another sensational game last week in the Jags' 44-38 win over Moody and is as easy choice as the Daily Sun's Player of the Week.
Sophomore quarterback Kendan Johnson, who started last year at quarterback as a freshman, had a game for the ages on Friday, running for five touchdowns, and rushing for 265 yards on just 11 carries. That's an average of more than 24 yards every time he touched the ball. He also completed 6-of-9 passes for 69 yards.
Johnson has rushed for 418 yards on just 21 carries, and scored seven touchdowns in the past two games, and he also threw for two touchdowns against Itasca two weeks ago. He is one of the big reasons the Jags are 3-0.
