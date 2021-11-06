HUBBARD – The Hubbard Jaguars rushing attack ran past the Frost Polar Bears 46-6 in the District 10-2A DII finale for both teams Friday.
Sophomore quarterback Kendan Johnson led the Jaguars (4-6, 1-4) by gaining 229 yards on 16 carries for three touchdowns. He also completed seven of eight passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson’s 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown capped-off a 10-play drive covering 63 yards to put Hubbard up 7-0 after its first possession.
Hubbard twice capitalized on Polar Bears’ fumbles, fielding squib kicks on kickoffs. The Jags scored after each fumble with a 3-yard run by Shelby Noppeney and a 57-yard run by Johnson.
On his long touchdown run, Johnson broke the pocket, unable to find an open receiver and darted his way like a wild motorist on a Dallas freeway. He may have run nearly 100 or more unofficial yards as he ran horizontally left, vertically for a few yards, and then veered horizontally right across the field before hitting the right seam to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
Johnson ran for 206 yards by halftime. Meanwhile, the Jags held Frost (2-8, 0-5) to 20 yards rushing and 107 yard passing during the game.
The Polar Bears, down 40-0 entering the fourth quarter, continued to hustle and plug away. Hoping to hold Hubbard on third down and 12 at the Frost 27-yard line, freshman linebacker Brady Martin slid on his knees to pick off a Hagen Dominey pass.
Frost QB Hunter Perry hit WR Levi Fuller for a 16-yard gain, and Cooper Curl added a 6-yard run.
Facing third-and-four four at their Frost 45-yard line, Perry rolled to his left and surveyed his receiver options. Meanwhile, Fuller broke on a go-pattern down the left sideline. After racing 25-yards, Fuller geared down and sliced to the middle of the field. He bumped into the defensive back acting like he was breaking for the ball but then pivoted and bolted back down field where Perry hit him stride for a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Though the final, 46-6, was not in Frost’s favor, the Perry to Fuller touchdown pass gave players and fans a last hurrah to the 2021 season.
