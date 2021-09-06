HUBBARD -- Just call it the Rubiks Cube Offense.
Or maybe the "What you see is not what you get" Offense.
At Hubbard, the Jags just call it the offense that works. Just ask the kids at Itasca, who couldn't stop Hubbard (or even slow down the Jags) last week when Roger Masters' team won its second game on the road by rolling up almost 500 yards in a 44-20 victory.
Or ask the folks at Waco Reicher Catholic, who watched Hubbard score 35 points in a game where the Jags were listed as 39-point underdogs on opening night in Waco.
That's 79 points in their first two games for a Hubbard team that's still pretty young but growing up fast. By the way, that 35-7 win over Reicher on opening night was listed on Texas Football's website as the biggest upset in Texas that Friday.
Masters and all the coaches at Hubbard were thrilled to see their offense churning last Friday, and the 454 total yards of offense was the most since Rogers took over the program last year.
The 2020 Jags weren't supposed to be very good. After all, they lost 18 seniors from the year before, but the Jags didn't pay much attention to that and reached the playoffs.
It's hard to even remember back that far at Hubbard, where the athletic program had its best overall year in the school's history, including a trip to the baseball state tournament -- the first boys team of any kind to make it that far (Mike Sauke's 2014 softball team also went to state).
Hubbard was rolling in Itasca on Friday night. Kendan Johnson, who started at quarterback as a freshman last season, put up 280 yards of offense and four touchdowns, running and throwing the ball all over the field.
Johnson ran for 153 yards on 10 carries (that's right, a 15.3 yards per carry night) and scored twice, and he also completed 7-of-8 passes for 127 yards and two more TDs.
Kevin Whitworth was Johnson's favorite target, but Whitworth did a lot more than just catch the ball and run by Itasca. He made eight receptions for 122 yards and scored twice, and also had a monster night on defense, where he made 10 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Shelby Noppeney, the ace of Hubbard's pitching staff who helped lead the Jags to the state semifinals in June, is off and running on Friday nights. He had his second big night flying out of the backfield, running for 138 yards on 14 carries and scoring twice -- and he also completed a pass for seven yards, and made some big plays on defense as well.
Oh well, that's life at Hubbard these days, where the football and volleyball teams are both off to torrid starts. Hubbard's secret on offense -- it's the Daily Double combo of Gabby Serna and Jenna Morris on the volleyball court, and it's a masterful (sorry about that) plan in the huddle on the football field.
Masters, who has always been a defensive coach, flips the script on offense, using the theory that if he can get the other's guys defense out of sync, his kids can make more yardage.
"We try to get the defense misaligned," Masters said.
The secret? It's kind of a Rubiks Cube theory because all the squares have to be in the right place to solve the puzzle, but like the Cube -- there's a million ways to get there.
"We run eight plays," Masters said. "But we have 25 formations. We spend all of our time at practice on Mondays just running out of different formations."
The result is what you see isn't exactly what you get.
Of course, Masters loves his defense and has a secret weapon to make sure his kids are in the right place at the right time when the other guy's got the ball.
'We have the Ryman boy," said Masters with a smile. He was talking about MJ Ryman, his everywhere-at-once linebacker. MJ made 97 tackles last year and he had a dozen Friday night in Itasca. But as Master's said "The Ryman boy gets us lined up in the right defensive formation on every play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.