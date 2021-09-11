Hubbard's Jags are off to their second 3-0 start in a row after beating Moody 44-38 in their home opener in a game that produced some incredible individual efforts.
Sophomore quarterback Kendan Johnson had a game for the ages, running for five touchdowns, and rushing for 265 yards on just 11 carries. That's an average of more than 24 yards every time he touched the ball. He also completed 6-of-9 passes for 69 yards, including five receptions by Kevin Whitworth. Colton Bailes made the other reception.
Johnson has rushed for 418 yards on just 21 carries and seven touchdowns in the past two games, and he also threw for two touchdowns against Itasca last week.
Tailback Shelby Noppeney is also on a ridiculous offensive tear. He ran for 138 yards on 14 carries and scored twice against Moody after a rushing for 146 yards on 17 carries with a pair of TD runs against Itasca. That's 284 yards and four touchdowns in two weeks. It was Noppeney's third straight game of rushing for over 125 yards.
"Kendan and Shelby both played great," said Hubbard coach Roger Masters, who is in his second year at Hubbard.
Masters' young team shocked just about everyone when the Jags reached the playoffs last year. And they're off to a fast start this season and have been surprising fans with an explosive offense that has produced 123 points so far this season and more than 900 yards in the past two weeks.
"Our kids played really hard. It was our worst game on defense since I've been at Hubbard," Masters said. "Moody played well."
The game ended in confusion when the officials forgot how many timeouts Moody had left.
Hubbard never trailed and led 20-6 in the second quarter and 44-31 late in the game, but Moody closed to 44-38 with a late touchdown. The Jags got the ball back with 40 seconds left in the game and Masters asked the officials how many timeouts Moody had left, and was told the Bearcats had just two.
So Masters told his team to take a knee twice, knowing the Jags could run out the clock without running a play. That's when Moody called it's third timeout. Masters couldn't believe what he was seeing.
"I asked them (officials) about the timeouts and he said, 'I guess we got it wrong.' " Masters said. "I told him what I thought about his guessing game."
The Jags punted on fourth down and Moody had one second left on the clock and threw a Hail Mary pass that the Jags knocked down to end the game.
It was a wild and crazy ending to an incredible offensive performance by the Jags, who rolled up 486 yards of offense. They had 454 yards of offense last week in a 44-20 romp over Itasca.
The Jags are back on the road Friday when they play at Valley Mills and face rival Dawson in their Homecoming game in two weeks in the Highway 31 Rivalry game.
