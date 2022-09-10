MOODY -- The short-handed Hubbard Jaguars fought hard but fell short losing 38-8 to the Moody Bearcats Friday night in Moody.
The Jaguars had to call up younger players and had players playing out of position due to injuries, but never quit and continued to play hard the entire game.
The Jaguars struck first in the ball game after forcing the Bearcats to turn the ball over on downs on their opening drive, when quarterback Kevin Whitworth found Damonte Washington behind the Bearcat secondary for a 48-yard touchdown pass.
The Bearcats answered back quickly when Keith Daily found a seam and raced 47 yards for a touchdown. On the subsequent Jaguar drive, a botched punt gave the Bearcats the ball on the Jaguar’s five-yard line. Bearcat quarterback Ryder Hohhertz would score on the opening play on a five-yard rush giving the Bearcats the lead that they would not relinquish.
The Jaguars would find success at times driving into Bearcat territory only to have their drives falter. The game would stay close into the fourth quarter when the Bearcats pulled away scoring two touchdowns and a field goal in the period.
Sophomore running back Quinton Latimore was the leading rusher for the Jaguars with 77 yards rushing. Kevin Whitworth completed five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown for an average of 27.2 yards per reception. Damonte Washington was the leading receiver catching three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Colton Bailes had 21 yards receiving along with several stops on defense. Jackson Wallin also caught a pass for 25 yards.
Bailes along with Keyvonyai Hawthorne were standouts on defense with Hawthorne coming up with a couple of big sacks.
Speaking with Hubbard coach Ethan Stepp after the game about the way the Jaguars fought back he said, “We were limited with the number of guys who were hurt, but it was good to see the guys fight like that until they purely ran out of gas in the fourth. They gave it their all. They didn’t quit. They were just dog-tired.
"It is not like something we had time to get used to," he said. "All the injuries happened in the last week, so we were having to make adjustments and move people around. Our fullback was playing center for the first time in his career tonight. We are going to grow and we will be good. We are inexperienced but games like this will help us grow and get better. To see them fight the way they did, I think is going to come back and help us in the long run, toward the end of the season.”
With the loss, the Jaguars fall to 0-3 while Moody improves to 2-1. The Jags travel to Axtel next week for their last non-district game while Moody has a week off before hosting Valley Mills.
