On Monday morning high school football returned to Texas and the Golden Circle, complete with new rules and protocols as high school coaches and players took the first steps toward a new season -- a season like no other.
There were temperature checks, locker rooms were cleaned and disinfected, and there was social distancing in weight rooms and locker rooms.
The first games are scheduled for Aug. 28 and with that goal in mind all of the schools in the Golden Circle except Corsicana -- Mildred, Rice, Kerens, Blooming Grove, Frost and Dawson -- took the field early Monday morning with one eye on safety and the other on the goal of getting back to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UIL announced two weeks ago a plan to allow fall sports, including football, volleyball, cross country and team tennis, to be played and the first official day of practice was Monday.
"Everything went great," said Mildred head football coach and AD Duke Dalton. "We did temperature checks and we fogged the locker room and had them practice social distancing in the locker room. We're good to go."
Coaches and players were glad to be on the field and see each other -- and eager to start a season that was in doubt until just recently.
Mildred and the other schools in the county all ran voluntary workouts this summer, and Dalton said his players had no problems with the virus, saying no Mildred players or coaches tested positive during the summer workouts.
But everything felt different on Monday, because this was a real football practice, and a real beginning.
"It felt great," Dalton said. "It was great to see the kids. We got everybody back I was counting on. It (practice) went real smooth."
There's one big difference in the scheduling: The bigger schools (Class 5A and Class 6A) will begin later while the smaller schools (Class 4A and below) all started Monday, the original date that had marked the first day teams could practice.
Corsicana High School, the only Class 5A school in the Golden Circle, will begin football and volleyball practice on Sept. 8. Volleyball games for the Tigers will begin on Sept. 14 and football games on Sept. 25.
Corsicana's first football game will be a home game against The Colony on Sept. 25. The smaller schools in the Golden Circle will play their first games on Aug. 28.
Mildred will open its season at home on Aug. 28 against Groesbeck and the Eagles, who will play a full 10-game regular season, will play their first district game on Sept. 25 at home against Golden Circle rival Blooming Grove.
Here's a look at the opening night schedule for Golden Circle teams on Aug. 28.
Mildred will be at home against Groesbeck.
Rice will be at home against Chilton.
Blooming Grove will be on the road at Eustace.
Kerens will be at home against Meridian.
Frost will be on the road against First Baptist in Pasadena.
Dawson will be at home against Thorndale.
