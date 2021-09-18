MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles came into the matchup against Italy knowing they would have to play clean to give themselves a chance to win. Despite the defense turning in another outstanding performance, the Eagles dug themselves in an insurmountable hole on their way to a 50-6 loss in Mildred Friday night.
The Eagles started the game with the ball, but a bad snap on a punt gave the Gladiators the ball on the Eagle 11 yard line. The Eagles nearly kept the Gladiators out of the end zone with Gabriel Martinez pushing over the goal line on a fourth-and-one from the 2-yard line.
On the next drive, a bad snap on the punt again gifted the Gladiators with the ball deep in Eagle territory. This time the Eagle defense held, forcing a fumble recovered by Austin Wing. The Eagles were unable to advance the ball as another bad snap on the punt went through the end zone for a safety.
The Eagle defense held strong after the free-kick forcing the Gladiators to turn the ball over on downs. The Eagle offense continued to shoot themselves in the foot as bad snaps were recovered in the end zone by the Gladiator defense on back-to-back drives.
The Eagle offense kept fighting and showed signs of improvement and were able to find some cracks in the Gladiator defense on a 49-yard run by Ethan Frye and a 19-yard throw and catch from Jake Callahan to Cody Hayes, but the Eagles were unable to find a way to score in the first half.
As the game moved into the second half, the Gladiators wore down the Eagle defense and scored on passes of 45 yards from Jayden Saxon to Dredrick Owens and 65 yards from Saxon to Barr -- and on a 28-yard rush by Jaiden Barr. The Gladiators also kicked a field goal late in the game.
For the Eagle defense in the second half, Hayes intercepted a Saxon pass giving the Eagles two turnovers in the game and 10 in the past three games.
Offensively, the Eagles kept fighting and looked better as the game went on, sustaining drives. Frye played his heart out for the Eagles with multiple long runs and scoring the lone Eagle touchdown. Frye carried the ball 24 times for 150 yards and a touchdown while completing three passes for 42 yards. Callahan complete one pass for 19 yards.
Wing caught two passes for 22 yards while Nick Carrizales caught one pass for 10 yards. Hayes caught one pass for 19 yards, ran three times for 17 yards, and had an interception.
Despite the score, the Eagles really played an outstanding game on defense forcing two turnovers. The Eagles held the Gladiators to 70 yards rushing and 67 yards passing in the first half. The Gladiators wore down the Eagle defense in the second half, with the Eagles giving up three long touchdowns.
The Eagles travel to Blooming Grove next week in the district opener and massive rivalry game. Italy travels to face Class 2A No. 1-ranked Mart next week.
