ITALY — Despite an early district loss, Dawson was right where the Bulldogs wanted to be – playing, in the final game of the regular season, for a possible district championship and the top seed from District 8-2A DI against the pre-season favorites.
But the Italy Gladiators showed why they were tabbed the early favorites with a hard-fought win, 28-14, to claim the title and top seed.
The Gladiators took advantage of early Bulldog mistakes to get a quick lead, then used two second-half touchdowns to win a game that was much-closer than the final score indicated.
Surprisingly, the biggest play of the game occurred on the opening kickoff when an inexplicable Dawson miscue gave the Gladiators possession inside the Bulldog 5-yard line.
Two plays later, Jaiden Barr scored on a 1-yard run, the first of his two touchdowns on the night, to give Italy the lead, 7-0, less than 40 seconds into the game.
Italy closed out a dominant first quarter with the second touchdown of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the period.
After holding the Bulldogs to negative yardage over the first 10 minutes, the Gladiators used only three plays to go 44 yards, culminating with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Saxon to Reese Janik and the lead, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter.
But a good football team, playing in the biggest game of the regular season, does not go away easily.
On the ensuing possession, and continuing into the second quarter, the Dawson offense got untracked with a 13-play, all on the ground, drive down the field to cut the lead to only one score.
Da’Mariyea Hamilton was the workhouse on the drive with 10 carries for 50 yards on the 72-yard drive. Hamilton closed out the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Gladiator lead, 14-6, with exactly nine minutes remaining in the half.
Hamilton would lead the Bulldogs on offense with a tough 84 yards rushing on 27 carries.
It was the Dawson defense's turn to dominate, holding the Gladiators to only 3 yards of total offense and forcing a turnover on the next two Italy possessions.
It was that turnover that would set up the second Dawson touchdown of the quarter.
After recovering an Italy fumble near midfield late in the second quarter, Dawson moved quickly into Gladiator territory thanks to a Hamilton 4-yard run on a fourth-and-three play to keep the drive alive.
On the very next play, Isaiah Johnson found Bodey Martinez wide-open behind the Italy secondary for a 46-yard touchdown pass with less than 2 minutes remaining in the half.
A successful Johnson pass to Zane Monger for the two-point conversion would pull the Bulldogs into a tie at halftime, 14-14.
Momentum would stay with Dawson on the second-half kickoff when the Bulldogs recovered an Italy fumble near midfield on the return.
But Hamilton would be stopped short on fourth down inside Italy territory giving the ball back to the Gladiators.
In return, Italy would drive 74 yards to take the lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Saxon midway through the third quarter.
Dawson would respond with a big drive sparked by a 41-yard run by Ja’Mariyea Hamilton to move into scoring position with a chance to tie the game.
Unfortunately, a Dawson fumble inside the Italy 20-yard line would thwart the potential scoring drive.
Johnson would give the Bulldogs one last chance in the final quarter with his second interception of the night.
Alas, the Dawson offense could not get anything going late, and Italy added a late touchdown to make the final score a deceiving 28-14 win for the Gladiators.
As for what’s next for Dawson, the Bulldogs get a well-deserved off week before beginning what hopes to be a lengthy playoff run.
It will also be a Friday night of scoreboard watching as the Bulldogs wait to find out the identity of their bi-district opponent.
As of now, the Bulldogs currently hold the fourth seed in District 8-2A DI with an unenviable bi-district match-up with #7 Crawford. But it would take a huge upset for Dawson to stay in the fourth spot.
Italy controls the top-seed, while Dawson, Kerens, and Marlin have all clinched playoff berths with one week to play. Dawson and Kerens have both finished the season at 3-2, but Marlin (3-1) hosts Italy (4-0) with the top-seed again on the line.
But it would be a huge upset for Marlin to take down Italy, and thereby leaving Kerens and Dawson in the third and fourth spots, respectively.
More than likely, Italy beats Marlin to claim the top seed, forcing a three-way tie for second between Dawson, Kerens, and Marlin. In this scenario, it would go to a points tie breaker since these three teams would have beaten each other. Dawson would be in a strong position to claim the second seed based on a rout over Marlin and a close loss to Kerens.
Bottom line is that Dawson (6-4) is in the playoffs and will most-likely face Tolar if Italy beats Marlin. If Marlin somehow pulls off the upset, then it will be the currently undefeated Pirates.
Just in case you are wondering about Kerens – no matter who wins next week between Italy and Marlin, the Bobcats are pretty much locked into the three seed and will face Bosqueville in the first round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.