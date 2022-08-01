MILDRED -- All eight teams in the Golden Circle were eager to start the 2022 football season Monday when they took the field early on the first day of practice.
Mildred's Eagles have a new coach in Jeff Callahan and a new attitude, after they felt slighted and overlooked in Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, which picks every football district in the state.
The legendary magazine that ignited imitations in states all over the country, picked the Eagles to finish in the District 7-3A DII race, which has a ton of questions because the UIL added a couple of charter schools from Cedar Hill to the mix and dropped Dallas Gateway.
Cedar Hill Newman won the T-CAL DI state title last season, playing smaller schools and a lighter schedule than the road that goes through 7-3A, and Cedar Hill TLC were both added to 7-3A DII, which is the home of three Golden Circle teams -- Mildred, Blooming Grove and Rice.
No one knows how the new teams will fare in this district, but the folks at Mildred are certain their Eagles, who bring back 10 starters from a team that was clearly better than its 3-7 record, will be improved this season -- especially now that there has been a growing chip placed on their shoulders.
Defending champ Palmer is picked to win the title again with Scurry-Rosser and Newman finishing second and third. That means the magazine not only ignored Mildred's predicted improvement but also disrespected Blooming Grove, which finished second the past two seasons despite going undefeated two years when a forfeit due to bizarre COVID rules that had no option for a makeup game cost the Lions a chance to win the title.
The Lions are picked fourth in the district even though the magazine recognizes senior Trent Nicholson as the preseason District MVP. That was a no-brainer. Nicholson had over 100 tackles as a sophomore and was the District's Defensive MVP and the Golden Circle's Defensive Player of the Year.
Nicholson missed five games last season because of an injury he suffered in baseball season, but is ready for a full season and a run in the playoffs.
"We're hungry," he said.
'Nuff said. The Lions and second-year coach Jeremy Gantt bring back a ton of talent, including Kelton Bell, a Swiss-Knife player who does it all for the Lions who was the Del Thrash Award winner as a junior as the top player in the Golden Circle.
Just wondering...but what do you think the Lions would have done last season against the teams in the T-Cal DI league?
If Texas Football is right and Rice finishes fifth it will be the first time since 2015 that the Bulldogs won't make it to the postseason. That's three negative predictions from the magazine for the 3A Golden Circle teams, and Texas Football picked Corsicana's Tigers to finish sixth in their brand new district (5-5A DII) that includes No. 5 Mansfield Summitt, No. 11 Ennis and No. 20 Burleson.
New Tiger coach Aric Sardinea is full of energy and optimism and has been so busy he probably hasn't had time to read the magazine. But if you bet a year's subscription to the website that the Tigers get off to a fast start, you would win that bet...
There are new coaches at Frost (Phillip Gibson) and Hubbard (Ethan Stepp) and they both compete in 10-2A DII along with Dawson, which is picked fourth in the district as Jimmy Thompson begins his second year with the Bulldogs, who look like they are going to throw the ball this season.
It was a new day for all eight teams in the Golden Circle on Monday.
