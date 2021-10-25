FROST– Before each football game this season, the public address announcer will say, “The captains are meeting at midfield.” Representatives from each team meet with game officials and the coin flip ritual decides who will kickoff to open the game.
Frost Polar Bear captains for this football season are senior wide receiver/cornerback Levi Fuller, senior running back/safety John Hendricks, and junior center Wesley Christensen.
The captains are chosen by the football coaches. Coach Randy Fulton said, “We want leaders who work hard, consistently do their best, and encourage others to do their best. I want leadership, great character, and someone who is able to stay focused on what needs to be done no matter what the outcome each week hands us – win or lose.”
The Frost captains agree it is an honor to represent their team, and understand they are expected to be team leaders. They also agree their different personalities cause them to approach team leadership in different ways.
According to coach Fulton, the Polar Bears have three types of captains, “We have the silent role model on and off the field [with Christensen], the competitive type who pushes everyone to compete [with Hendricks], and Levi Fuller is always calm in any situation. He is a definite asset to our team and the captains. He even lets me know if I need to address a situation.”
“John will yell at teammates sometimes,” agreed Fuller and Christensen. Hendricks retorted with a smile, “I do yell sometimes, but I know a player can be better or needs to put forth better effort. Levi, however, likes to use humor to encourage teammates, and Wesley is quiet.”
Fuller said that he likes to encourage teammates during conditioning drills by saying, “The faster we get this done, the faster we go home.”
Both Fuller and Hendricks agree Christensen often leads by the example of his strong and consistent work ethic. Christensen admits he leads the lineman to pre-game warm-up with a simple, “Come on”, but does remind fellow linemen about blocking schemes and techniques.
Heading onto an opponent’s field, Hendricks usually pipes up that he will call the coin flip. If he is not feeling good vibes, he will tell Fuller to do it. Upon shaking hands with officials and opposing captains, Hendricks said he just stares ahead and tries to focus on the game. He also said, while rolling with laughter, Christensen is always quiet and Fuller will make a humorous comment or say something random, “One game, he tells the other team, ‘Winner pays for dinner’.” Fuller admitted with a sly smile, “I try to lighten the mood.”
Fuller always calls heads on a coin flip, “I once called tails cause ‘tails never fails, but it did," he said.
The Frost captains hope to win more than a coinflip on Friday when they play a home game against Chilton. The game will be a Pink-Out game to bring awareness and show support for those suffering from cancer.
