One of the most storied rivalries in the Golden Circle resumes again this week as the Dawson Bulldogs make the eight-mile journey west on state highway 31 to Hubbard to take on the Jaguars. This will be the 80th meeting in the past 99 years, dating back to the Warren G. Harding Administration and a Dawson win in 1922 (and almost as old as Highway 31).
Hubbard holds the advantage between the two schools, 44-34-4, but the Bulldogs are currently on a three-game win streak in the series, including a 55-0 rout last year.
Adding to all of the history between the two neighbors is the arrival of new Dawson head coach Jimmy Thompson this season.
One of the rare stretches in which the teams hardly played, the schools battled on the gridiron only 4 times between 1985 and 2001. Dawson won in 1990 but dropped the next three to Hubbard from 1991-1993.
Hubbard’s head coach during that time period?
It was none other than a young upstart named Jimmy Thompson, who, at the time of taking over the reins at Hubbard, had all of 5 career wins. Thompson spent 5 seasons on the sidelines of Jaguar Field, leading Hubbard to 39 wins and a berth in the state quarterfinals in 1994.
Fast forward another 26 seasons, 204 more victories, 1 state championship, and a couple of retirements, and Thompson is back in the Golden Circle in Dawson.
While the teams come in on seemingly different paths, both teams are looking for some momentum heading into an off week followed by district play.
After three wins to open the season, Hubbard had its first setback, 42-14, at Valley Mills. Meanwhile, Dawson dropped its fourth game to start the season, 40-26, to the Bremond Tigers at home.
Dawson, despite being winless, has the potential to be a very dangerous offensive team with an impressive set of skill position players.
Quarterback Isaiah Johnson has shown the ability to score from anywhere on the field and in several different ways. The Bulldog senior is a quadruple threat with at least one long touchdown pass (73 yards), run (70 yards), catch (42 yards), and interception return (98 yards) so far this season.
Thompson’s spread offense has also paid dividends with a young Bulldog receiving corps. A trio of Bulldogs already have at least 10 catches on the year, led by sophomore Hastin Easley’s 12 receptions and junior Isaac Johnson’s 10 catches and 2 touchdowns. Completing the trio is sophomore Elijah Allen with another 10 grabs.
The Hubbard defense looks to counter Dawson’s offensive threats with one of the top linebackers in District 10-2A DII in junior MJ Ryman and all-district defensive back Kevin Whitworth. Last season, Ryman averaged 10 tackles per game while Whitworth had a 99-yard interception return to help clinch a playoff berth for the Jaguars.
On the other side of the ball, Hubbard returns quarterback Kendan Johnson, now a sophomore with a year’s experience. Oh yeah, he was also the Newcomer of the Year in the Golden Circle. So far this season, Johnson and the Jaguars are averaging an impressive 35 points per game.
Hubbard's offense had a two week stretch this season in which the Jag piled up 940 yards of offense and 88 points in victories over Itasca and Moody. Johnson ran for 265 yards on just 11 carries against Moody to finish the two-week stretch with 418 yards on 21 carries.
Hubbard tailback Shelby Noppeney ran for 138 yards against Moody after rushing for 146 against Itasca for a two-week total of 284 yards. The offensive line is led by Daniel Torres, one of the leaders for Roger Masters' young team.
Masters took over the program last season and shocked everyone by taking a Hubbard program that lost 18 seniors and lifting a young team into the playoffs in his first year as a head coach.
Hubbard not only faces its biggest rival but this is Homecoming for the Jags, who had the best year in sports in the history of the school in Masters' first year as the school's athletic director. Everyone at Hubbard wants to build off the momentum that peaked when the Jag baseball team reached the state tournament for the first time. The team included Ryman and Noppeney, who is the ace of Hubbard's pitching staff. Both start both ways for a Hubbard offense that is loaded with speed with Johnson, Whitworth and Noppeney.
For Dawson, the key to slowing down Hubbard could be linebacker Payton McCormack. The preseason pick by Texas Football as the Defensive Player of the Year in District 8-2A DI, the junior has been limited to only 2 games so far this season. Despite limited action, McCormack is still tied for the team lead in solo tackles (19) with Cade Onstott and is averaging 16 tackles per game.
Joining McCormack on the defensive side for the Bulldogs as playmakers are senior Hunter Boatright (40 tackles, 1 interception), Isaiah Johnson (2 interceptions), and Easley (3 fumble recoveries).
No matter which team comes out on top in the 80th Battle of Highway 31 this week, one thing is assured – both will have earned a well-deserved week off.
