FROST – Bremond quarterback Seth Kasowski passed for 132 yards on 5 of 7 passing and a touchdown and ran 10 times for 175 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bremond Tigers (4-2) to a 49-7 win over the Frost Polar Bears (1-4).
After Kasowski scored on a 5-yard run up the middle, he ran in a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Frost countered with three consecutive Tito Manrriquez runs – the last for a touchdown. Manrriquez took a handoff toward his right guard, stopped, then eased his way behind his line’s left side. After breaking a tackle, he ripped around the edge and shot down the left sideline on a 61-yard touchdown run. After Manrriquez kicked the PAT, Frost closed with one of Bremond, 8-7, with 7:14 left in the 1st quarter.
Bremond quieted the celebrating Pink-Out/Parent Night crowd after Kasowski hit Hunter Wilganowski for a 48-yard completion. Two plays later, Kasowski scored on an 8-yard run to push ahead, 14-7.
Polar Bears DE Landon Rudy prevented Bremond from scoring on their third straight offensive possession by recovering a fumble with 3:01 to go in the 1st quarter. With the ball at their own 45-yard line, the Bears moved down field on runs by Manrriquez. The Bears pushed to the Tigers 40-yard line, but their offense stalled. On 4th and 11 at the 41-yard line, Levi Fuller pulled in a Manrriquez pass on a crossing pattern but was a yard shy of the first down marker.
Two plays later, Kasowski decided to keep the ball on a quarterback option play and ran for a 59-yard touchdown as time expired in the 1st quarter for a 22-7 lead.
Bremond tacked on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Kasowski to Jonathan Bielamowicz, a 6-yard Jaray Bledsoe touchdown run, and a Kasowski 35-yard interception return touchdown to lead at halftime 43-7.
Kasowski added a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it a 49-7 game 49-7.
On the night, Manrriquez gained 96 yards on 17 carries. He also led the Bears defense with 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass break-up. Meanwhile, Bears QB Korben Bowling completed 4 of 9 passes for 50 yards with no interceptions.
