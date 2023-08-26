WORTHAM -- Sometimes things just don’t go as planned. For the Kerens Bobcats, that was the first three quarters of their 28-14 loss to the Wortham Bulldogs, on Friday night in the season opener in Wortham. Everything changed in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats as their offense came alive, scoring twice and threatening to score again as time expired.
The Bulldogs are a very good team and expect to compete for their district title. The Bobcats were unable to do anything on offense for the first three quarters while on defense, they did not play badly, but they were unable to get the Bulldogs off the field. They had the Bulldogs to up against the wall facing fourth downs multiple times, and could not get them off the field.
Cash Perez opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the first quarter on a nine-yard run. The Bulldogs forced Kerens to punt. The Bulldogs then drove the field on 11 plays, capped by a four-yard touchdown by Evan McCoslin. After another Bobcat punt, the Bulldogs drove the field again, scoring on a two-yard touchdown by Jon Ross Black, and took a 21-0 lead into the half. The Bulldogs would score again on their first drive of the third quarter on a five-yard run by Yancy Bean.
The trajectory of the game changed in the fourth when the Bobcats finally caught a break forcing the Bulldogs to punt. The offense came alive on the subsequent drive. Lane Lynch hit Ryan Priddy twice on the drive and once the Bobcat passing game got going, it opened rushing lanes for Lynch and Nehemiah Massey, who would score the Bobcat's first touchdown on a one-yard run.
The Bobcats would force the Bulldogs to punt on their next drive, but a bobbled snap on the punt would give the Bobcats the ball on the Bulldog 20-yard line. Back-to-back Massey runs would push the Bobcats to the two-yard line where Lynch would find Muziq Gunnell for a three-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats would force another Bulldog punt, taking back the ball at the Bobcat 30-yard line. The Bobcats would drive as far as the Bulldog 20-yard line. A sack on first down would push them back and the Bobcats would be unable to score for a third time in the quarter as they ended up turning the ball over on downs.
The Bobcats faced a tough team in Wortham, but the inability to move the ball for the first three quarters put the game out of reach, Kerens showed why they are dangerous, scoring quickly in the fourth quarter to close score.
Speaking with Kerens Coach Ted Patton after the game about the rocky start he said, “I think that first half, we only had twelve plays and only two completions. It was a story of us not executing. We had some open looks and just couldn’t complete the passes. We missed one in the first half that probably would have been a 70-yard touchdown. We had some missed opportunities in the first half. We expected our offense to be the stronger side early.
"In the second half, we started executing much better and things opened up for us," he said. " I was really proud of our defense for as much time they were on the field and they did a really good job."
"We felt coming into the season that we could score in bunches, at any time and it came down to execution.
I thought it was a good lesson for our boys that they must execute from the opening bell. I am really proud of them.”
Lynch led the Bobcats completing 8-of-22 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 11 yards.
Massey picked up 56 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown on the ground. Gunnell had two rushes for six yards and two receptions for six yards and a touchdown. Matthew Rickard had one reception for four yards. Ryan Priddy caught four passes for 36 yards. Isaiah Carter caught one pass for 14 yards.
Jon Ross Black led Wortham with three completions on seven attempts for 74 yards while running the ball 18 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Jessie Saldana had 11 carries for 38 yards. Yancey Bean had 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 44 yards. Evan McGoslin had seven carries for 32 yards and a touchdown. Cash Perez had four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown. Lance Jones had one receptions for 30 yards.
Wortham moves on to host Rosebud-Lott next week while Kerens hosts Bremond.
