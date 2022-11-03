KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats scored three times in the second half to come back and defeat the Cross Roads Bobcats 20-8, Thursday night, earning a trip to the playoffs. This will be Kerens' first trip to the postseason since 2020.
The defenses came out to play for both teams early. Cross Roads took the opening kick and was promptly forced to punt. Kerens took back over and drove down the field into the Cross Roads Red Zone before the Cross Roads defense stiffened forcing Kerens to turn the ball over on a fourth and goal on the seven-yard line.
Cross Roads took the ball on their seven-yard line. The Kerens defense held strong forcing a fourth and one from the 16-yard line. Kerens freshman, Isaiah Carter, sacked Cross Roads quarterback Riley Brown to give the ball back to Kerens.
Kerens took over on the Cross Roads 14-yard line. Nehemiah Massey picked up ten yards on the first play. On the second play, it looked like Massey was going to score, but the ball was knocked from his hands, fumbled into the endzone where a Cross Roads defender jumped on the ball for a touchback.
Cross Roads then drove the ball deep into Kerens territory, down to the Kerens seven-yard line before a holding penalty pushed them back. Kerens was able to force a 39-field goal attempt. The snap was bad, however, and Kerens was able to make the tackle for the turnover on downs.
The Cross Road defense held strong forcing a Kerens punt. The punt ended up going off the side of the Kerens’ punter's foot giving Cross Roads a good field position. Cross Roads drove down into the Kerens’ 16-yard line where Kerens defender sacked Brown forcing a fumble that was picked up by James Easley giving the ball back to Kerens.
The subsequent Kerens drive started promising with a twenty-yard run and a ten-yard run by Brayden May, before Brown for Cross Roads stepped in front of a Lane Lynch pass for an interception and a good return gave Cross Roads the ball in Kerens territory. Cross Roads drove down the field scoring on a seven-yard Bub Latham run with 11 seconds remaining in the half giving Cross Roads an 8-0 lead at the half.
The Bobcat offense came out fast in the second half with a 24-yard run by Mykel Lattimore set up a 22-yard touchdown run by Nehemiah Massey. Cross Roads was forced to punt on their first drive. Kerens was also forced to punt, but a 51-yard punt by David Limon forced Cross Roads to start at their one-yard line. Cross Roads was able to drive the ball out to midfield but was forced to punt.
Kerens would score three plays later. A facemask penalty by Cross Roads would give Kerens the ball at the 40-yard line. Lynch would then find Lattimore who would race 59 yards to the Cross Roads one-yard line where he would be pushed out of bounds. Massey would push the ball through for the Kerens score giving Kerens the lead.
Another Cross Roads punt would give Kerens back the ball. The Kerens offense kept rolling with Massey running for 26 yards followed by Muziq Gunnell rushing for 14 yards. A few plays later Lynch would again find Lattimore for 16 yards setting up a Massey eight-yard touchdown run.
Cross Roads would again threaten on their subsequent drive, driving the length of the field on 13 plays to the Kerens 10-yard line. A negative play and a false start would push Cross Roads back to their 17-yard line. On second and goal from the 17-yard line, it appeared Brown was going to find Latham open in the endzone, but Gunnell would drop back in the zone at the last minute jumping up to intercept the pass in the endzone for the touchback, giving the ball back to Kerens who was able to run out the clock, holding onto the victory and a spot in the playoffs.
Nehemiah Massey would lead Kerens with 127 yards rushing on 15 carries and three touchdowns. Brayden May rushed nine times for 65 yards. Muziq Gunnell rushed the ball twice for 14 yards and caught a pass for 35 yards. Mykel Lattimore rushed the ball 55 yards on four carries and caught two passes for 75 yards. Lane Lynch completed three passes on fourteen attempts for 110 yards and an interception. Lynch also had two carries for ten yards.
Tristan Himes was the leading ball carrier for Cross Roads with 117 yards on 28 carries. Graham Story carried the ball eleven times for 55 yards. Riley Brown had 13 carries for 40 yards. Bub Latham carried the ball six times for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Speaking with Coach Patton after the game he said, “We struggled offensively in the first half, but played well defensively the whole game. We were able to regroup at halftime and come out and execute on offense in the second half. It is exciting for our kids to make it back to the playoffs.”
Kerens will face off against Crawford next Friday night at 7:30 at Waco Midway.
