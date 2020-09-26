KERENS -- In another defensive game in Kerens on Friday night the Bobcats came up short against the Chilton Pirates 6-0 on homecoming night
The lone score came with 26 seconds left in the half on a 23-yard pass from Pirates QB Mckeller Cook to wideout JB Davis (the two-point conversion failed)
Offensively neither team could get much going all night with both defenses digging in and not letting in much.
The Bobcats did have a couple of promising drives with senior tailback Josh Brown leading the way with 14 carries and 39 yards and JR RB Damarya Baxter adding 38 yards on nine carries. Baxter came in and played quarterback in relief, completing 3 of 6 passes for 29 yards.
The Pirates got some decent performances from QB Cook rushed 13 times for 103 yards while senior senior tailback Olgario Vasquez rushed 14 times for 134 yards.
"Our boys and coaches are working hard every day and every Friday we are ready to play." - said Kerens coach Ted Patton,
The Bobcats' defense is holding teams to an average of only 9.33 points per game over the last three weeks after holding Chilton to six points a week after the Pirates crushed Axtell 58-14. The Bobcats have lost the last three games by a total of nine points.
The Bobcats continue getting timely stops to keep them in games late with a chance to win every Friday night.
With the loss the Bobcats fall to 1-4 with district play starting up on next Friday against another GC team and district team, the Dawson Bulldogs.
Kerens will get a much needed bye week next week just in time for the Bobcats to get ready for district play.
Stay Tuned
