KERENS -- The expectations for the Kerens Bobcats seem to get higher every day, and if there were any questions left before the Bobcats open the season Friday night at Wortham, most were answered in Kerens' final scrimmage.
The Kerens-Wortham opener promises to be one of -- if not the best game -- in the Golden Circle this week.
Wortham is coming off its best season in years and the Kerens kids are coming off a brilliant baseball season topped off by a state title in the Texas Teenage High School Eligible Tournament.
They played some impressive baseball but Friday Night football has a chance to be as good or better.
Just look at how they ended the summer with a blowout against Gateway last Friday when the Bobcats scored all five times they touched the ball in the live quarter and shut Gateway down.
Quarterback Lane Lynch, the Golden Circle 2023 Most Versatile Player in baseball, looks more than ready for football. Lane completed 8-of-10 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns and he ran for 41 yards on two carries in the Gateway scrimmage.
Muziq Gunnell had five receptions for 121 yards (24.2 yards average) and two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder on the second play from scrimmage while D'Mari Payne broke free for a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown and Ryan Priddy had a 26-yard TD catch from his best friend (Ryan and Lane have played every sport together and their fathers (Matt Lynch and Greg Priddy) coached their baseball teams forever.
Nehemiah Massey is going to have a monster season running out of the backfield. He rushed for 75 yards on six carries and a TD and the Kerens D swarmed Gateway all night.
Any questions?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.