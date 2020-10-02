DAWSON — In a game that probably tells us more about the young Kerens team than Dawson, the Bobcats stunned the favored Bulldogs, 21-13, in the District 8-2A DI opener at Ed Mitchell Field.
After close losses in their previous three games, the Bobcats withstood a potent Dawson ground attack and kept Dawson out of the end zone in the second half to close out the victory.
Dawson, with four players gaining more than 50 yards each, rushed for more than 300 yards on the night, but turnovers kept the Bulldogs from gaining any type of consistency or momentum on offense.
The opportunistic Kerens defense would force four turnovers, including losing three out of seven fumbles, and stopped Dawson on downs four times to continually frustrate the Bulldog offense.
Early on, the Dawson offense looked like it picked right up where it left off from last week, scoring on its first possession of the night on a 5-yard run by freshmen Colby Springer less than five minutes into the game.
The touchdown was set-up by an 81-yard run by Isaiah Johnson after the Dawson defense forced a punt on the Bobcats first possession.
On the next possession, Dawson again moved the football down the field into Bobcat territory with relative ease, but lost a fumble to Kerens safety, Damarya Baxter, who returned it 57 yards to the Dawson 9-yard line.
The Bulldogs held Kerens on downs, but fumbled again three plays later, as Anders Sundquist scooped up the loose ball and ran 13 yards for the defensive touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, late in the first quarter.
Dawson responded on the ensuing drive, moving the ball 66 yards on 11 plays to regain the lead.
After a 4-yard gain by Da’Mariyea Hamilton on fourth-and-three play kept the drive alive, Hamilton scored on the next play on a 5-yard run to give the Bulldogs the lead, 13-7, early in the second quarter.
After forcing another Kerens punt, Dawson once again moved the ball efficiently into Bobcat territory, and, once again, fumbled the ball back to Kerens.
It would take Kerens only one play to take its first lead of the night.
Baxter found Jaylon Harris for a 66-yard completion and touchdown midway through the second quarter. The extra point by Adrian Solis would give the Bobcats the lead, 14-13.
Once again, Dawson would move down the field into position for another late first-half score, but would be held on downs, giving the ball back to the Bobcats with just over three minutes remaining in the half.
Kerens would mount its best drive of the night, moving down the field with big plays from Josh Brown and Brayden May, before Baxter scored the last touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run with just 31 seconds remaining in the half.
The Bobcats would take a 21-13 lead into halftime.
Both defenses shined in the second half as neither team could put points on the scoreboard.
Dawson would, just like in the first half, twice move the ball into Kerens territory in the fourth quarter but be halted by turnovers.
The Kerens defense picked off a Bodey Martinez pass early in the fourth quarter at the Bobcat 30-yard line and recovered a Dawson fumble at the 35-yard line with just over six minutes remaining.
The Bulldogs would get two more chances to get the tying score, but the Kerens defense held on downs both times, taking over for the final time with just over two minutes remaining.
Kerens improves to 2-4 on the season and begins district play at 1-0, while Dawson falls to 3-3 and 0-1.
Dawson will travel to Axtell to take on the Longhorns. Kerens returns home to A.G. Godley Field to take on the Italy Gladiators in what just became a much bigger game.
