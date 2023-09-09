MILDRED -- Rivalry games are one of the great things about Texas High School football. Teams give their best shots and storylines can be thrown out the window. This year's iteration of the Mildred and Kerens rivalry turned out to be an outstanding game that came right down to the very end with the Kerens Bobcats coming out on top 28-27 in Mildred, Friday night.
This game had it all. Dominant performances, a missed extra point, a two-point conversion that was deemed the receiver caught the pass out of bounds, missed touchdown opportunities, great plays by both sides, and big hits.
The Bobcats started the game hot on their first drive with Lane Lynch hitting Ryan Priddy for a 35-yard touchdown. Mildred answered right back when quarterback Austin Wing hit Ashton Moore who raced for a 58-yard touchdown. The extra point bounced off the upright to keep Kerens ahead 7-6.
The Bobcats answered right back using their quick passing attack to march down the field. A 28-yard pass from Lynch to Marcus Lattimore to the Eagles' one-yard line set up a Lynch one-yard touchdown run.
The subsequent Eagle drive started out promising with runs of 15 yards and 12 yards by Wing and Gabe Irvine, but a sack by Bobcat David Limon put the Eagles in a long situation and the Eagles would be forced to punt.
A good punt would give the Bobcats bad starting field position with the Bobcats starting at their own 16-yard line. Three plays later Eagle defender Ashton Moore picked off Lynch to give the ball back to the Eagles deep in Bobcat territory. The Eagles would capitalize a few plays later when Wing would score on a run from 10 yards out.
The Bobcats answered right back with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Lattimore. The Bobcats then forced the Eagles to punt and followed it up with a quick strike 58-yard touchdown from Lynch to Lattimore.
On the following Mildred drive, Lattimore intercepted a Wing pass giving the ball back to the Bobcats, but the Eagles quickly got the ball back when Irvine intercepted a Lynch pass. The Eagles were unable to capitalize as time expired in the first half.
The Eagles got the ball to start the second half and drove deep into Bobcat territory, but a penalty at the 12-yard line put the Eagles into a fourth down and 15 yards to go situation. As Wing rolled out a sack by Kooper Hill gave the ball back to the Bobcats.
The Bobcats took over in their territory and were forced to punt after a sack by Matt Tamez and Marc Pineda. The Bobcat's defense forced the Eagles to punt, but on the Bobcat drive, the Eagles forced a fumble, recovered by Irvine to give the Eagles the ball in Bobcat territory. The Eagles quickly capitalized when Wing found a corner and rushed 22 yards to the Bobcat eight-yard line, setting up a one-yard Irvine touchdown run.
The Eagles forced Kerens to punt on their next drive and marched the length of the field, scoring on a Wing five-yard touchdown run. The Eagles went for the two-point conversion and the win. Wing rolled out and found Ashton Moore who made the catch in the end zone. But it was deemed that Moore’s feet came down out of bounds, so the two-point conversion failed.
The Bobcats responded driving into Eagle territory before the Eagle defense clamped down forcing another Bobcat punt.
With the Bobcats up 28-27, the Eagles took over on their 20-yard line after the punt with 4:15 left on the clock in what would prove the game-deciding drive.
Wing found Justin Ovalle for a 23-yard pass with a facemask penalty added onto the play pushing the Eagles into Bobcat territory. After a six-yard run by Irvine, Wing hit Moore along the seam and Wing raced for a touchdown, only for the play to be called back on a penalty as Wing had crossed the line of scrimmage when he made the pass.
The Bobcats held on third down, putting the Eagles in fourth down and 10 yards to go. Wing rolled out and passed to Moore, but the pass was low, skipping in and out of Moore’s hands.
The Bobcats would take over on downs and run out the clock to earn the victory.
This was an outstanding game between two good teams. For the Bobcats, they faced adversity and kept answering the bell. They held on in the second half when the Eagles adjusted to the Bobcat passing attack and the Bobcats found they couldn’t move the ball like they did in the first half. The Bobcat defense played well and made play after play, keeping Wing from getting comfortable in the pocket while mostly containing the Eagle ground game.
For the Eagles, the ballgame came down to a few plays. The missed extra point. The two-point conversion attempt. The penalty negated touchdown. Had any of those plays come out differently, and the ballgame may have had a different outcome. Saying all that, the Eagle made the needed adjustments at halftime on defense and corralled the Bobcat offense through the second half giving up zero points in the second half, and played well on offense.
Both teams had opportunities to shut down, to give in, but both teams answered time and time again as you expect good teams, and rivals to do. Both teams will learn and grow through this game.
Lane Lynch led the Bobcats completing 19 of 26 passes for 335 yards, three passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. Lynch would also have a rushing touchdown.
Nehemiah Massey rushed 25 times for 100 yards. Matthew Rickard caught four passes for 57 yards. Mykel Lattimore caught 10 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Ryan Priddy caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Muziq Gunnell caught three passes for 19 yards while rushing three times for 29 yards.
Austin Wing led the Eagles completing 9 of 18 passes for 172 yards with a passing touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 21 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabe Irvine ran the ball 20 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and had one reception for 8 yards. Ashton Moore caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Justin Ovalle caught the ball three times for 41 yards. Payton Durham caught one pass for 19 yards and Ashton Frye caught one pass for 19 yards.
When looking at the team stats, a couple of stats pop out, helping to tell the story of the game, the Bobcats outgained the Eagles 389 yards to 185 yards in the first half of the game, but the Eagles outgained the Bobcats in the second half 209 yards to 38 yards. All told, the Bobcats outgained the Eagles 427 yards to 394 yards. The Eagles ran 61 plays to the Bobcats 60 plays and the Bobcats had more turnovers, with the Bobcats having two interceptions and a fumble while the Eagles gave up a single interception.
Speaking to Coach Ted Patton after the game, he told his players how proud he was of the way they answered through the adversity, finding a way to battle through it all. When speaking on the game he said, “It was a similar game to us as last week (against Bremond).
"This game was tougher, Patton said. "They are more physical, and we had trouble stopping their rushing attack. We didn’t help ourselves in the second half with missed opportunities, including a missed pass that could have gone for a touchdown and the turnovers. We are lucky to get out of here with a win. I am proud of how we found a way to win at the end.”
Speaking to Coach Jeff Callahan after the game he said, “It was a battle. Kerens did a great job, especially in the first half. We had a hard time tackling and they (Kerens) played well. At the end of the game, we shot ourselves in the foot with too many mental mistakes. Great teams don’t make those mental mistakes in big times. It is something we must learn from. We need a little adversity to learn from and we will be a better team because of it. Next team, we are going to play a dang good East Texas team in Price-Carlilse. It is going to be a hard task, but we will be up for it.”
Both teams will face their final non-district matchup. Kerens will play host to Dawson on Thursday night while Mildred will host Price-Carlilse on Friday night.
