KERENS -- The Marlin Bulldogs started quickly and never slowed down in a 47-0 win over the Kerens Bobcats Friday at AG Godley Stadium.
The Bulldogs started the game with the ball and drove deep into Bobcat territory where the Bobcat defense stiffened and forced the Bulldogs to attempt a field goal, which they missed.
The Bobcats started their drive looking good driving out to near midfield, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Bulldogs who scored on their opening play of the drive on a 31-yard pass from Desmond Woodson to Zha’Mauryon Lofton and never looked back.
The Bulldogs scored a second time on a 34-yard pass from Woodson to Trajon Butler. Derion Gullette scored on a 9-yard run and on a 5 yard run in the second quarter and on 6 yards run in the third quarter. Ty Harris also scored on a 28 yard run in the 4th quarter. The other touchdown for the Bulldogs came on the second half kickoff when Jemere Hartsfield picked up a fumbled kickoff in the end zone.
The Bobcats had opportunities. Multiple promising drives ended due to turnover or a penalty or negative play that forced a punt. Bobcats Jaylon Harris finished the game rushing for 25 yards while Mykel Lattimore rushed for 22 yards. The Bobcats also passed for 38 yards.
Overall, it was a tough game for the Bobcats against a very good Bulldog squad. The Bobcats got some game time in for their younger players and are still in playoff contention if they can win their final two games.
