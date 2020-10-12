Anyone who doesn't think the Kerens Bobcats can make the playoffs just isn't paying attention.
That's how far the young Bobcats have come this season. Sure, they went 1-9 with one of the youngest teams in Texas a year ago, and yes they've lost five games this season.
But the Kerens kids have played just about everyone close, and when they look at the District 8-2A DI race, they can look their opponents right in the eye and never blink.
That's because Kerens, which is arguably the most improved team in the Golden Circle along with Blooming Grove, has already played the top two teams in the district and is standing at 1-1 after beating Dawson and falling last week to state-ranked Italy.
That 1-1 record looks even better when you consider the Bobcats have three games left against three teams that are a combined 3-12. The toughest test could be on Friday in Marlin in what will be Kerens' longest road trip of the regular season.
Looking for a favorite in the Marlin game? It's hard to know. Marlin is just 2-2 and injuries and COVID-19 concerns have made the season difficult for the Bulldogs, and even more difficult to predict what the Bulldogs will do.
"I think it's a good matchup for us," said Kerens coach Ted Patton, "but they've missed three weeks and they've had a lot of injuries. We've been playing consistently for seven weeks and they have been off a lot.
"Because they've had injuries we're not sure who is playing and who isn't," he said. "We're not sure what we will see."
Marlin can be sure their Bulldogs will see a lot of Bobcats swarming and flying around on defense. Kerens allowed just 68 points in the first six games before losing to Italy 49-6 last week.
Still, Patton felt his kids played well in the loss and is optimistic about the rest of the season. Kerens has played tough all year and lost three games in a row by a total of nine points, falling to Mildred 8-7 and losing to Rice 14-12 after leading in the fourth quarter in both games. They lost to Chilton 6-0.
They could have easily been 5-2 instead of 2-5, and Patton knows something even more important.
"We're getting better and better," he said, and pointed to the team's play against Italy last week as part of the progress.
"Obviously, Italy is a real good team," he said. "They're ranked 14th in the state. But I thought we played well. In all honesty, we looked more like an offensive unit than we have been all year -- and that was against a real good team."
Patton took over the team this year and talked about winning from Day 1, but admitted earlier that finding an offensive identity has been difficult because with all new coaches and so many young players it has made it difficult to find the right spot for the right player.
But Patton has seen a difference in the past two week's, starting with the big upset over Dawson in a 21-13 win, and the fact his Bobcats had two impressive drives against Italy. They scored on the second long drive of the night when quarterback Braydon May connected with Jaylon Harris for a 19-yard TD. The scoring drive was highlighted by a Josh Brown 40-yard run to move the ball inside the 20. Brown finished the night with 85 yards and everyone on the offense felt better about themselves.
It was that kind of game. Ben Brooks had a big night at linebacker, making 10 tackles, including two for losses, and Jaylene Cumby, one of the best athletes at Kerens, had a good night in his first start at tight end.
"We moved him to tight end and he had a real good night blocking," Patton said. "Our offensive line is starting to gel. We've been getting more and more physical as the season has gone on."
Patton and his kids believe they make the playoffs.
"We talk about it," Patton said. "We have a chance to finish second in the district, or even finish in a three-way tie for first. I think the kids believe."
The Bobcats learned a lot from those close losses and might just be ready to make a serious move as they head for the stretch run of the season.
They play Marlin, which is 2-2, Friday and then face winless Axtell (0-6), which just lost to Dawson 43-14, and finish with Cayuga on Oct. 30. The Wildcats, who are always rivals with Kerens, are 1-4 and just lost to Marlin 22-0 last Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.