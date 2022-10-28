KERENS --The Kerens Bobcats came into Thursday night’s contest against the Italy Gladiators needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bobcats showed up and played well in all three phases of the game, especially on defense, earning the 24-10 victory over the Gladiators.
The Bobcats started quickly with quarterback Lane Lynch hitting James Easley on a 16-yard pass on the opening play followed by four Nehemiah Massey runs, pushing the ball deep into Gladiator territory where Lynch found Ryan Priddy open over the middle. Priddy caught the ball but fumbled on the tackle. Muziq Gunnell proved to be in the right place at the right time, scooping up the ball on the three-yard line and pushing forward for the touchdown.
The Kerens defense showed a bend but don’t break attitude on the ensuing drive, giving up a 25-yard run to Damorian Sargent before forcing the Gladiators to punt. The Gladiator punt was outstanding, being downed at the one-yard line. Kerens would move the ball out to the 33-yard line on a promising start to the drive before Gladiator John Hall intercepted a Lynch pass, giving the Gladiators back the ball. A costly dead ball penalty by the Gladiators would negate the good field position giving the ball back at their 39-yard line.
The Kerens defense bent again but refused to break as the Gladiators drove to the Bobcat seven-yard line before penalties and good defensive plays would ultimately force the Gladiators to a fourth and 11 from the twenty-yard line. The Bobcats would hold firm forcing an incomplete pass to get the ball back.
The Bobcats then drove the length of the field on 13 plays including a 22-yard run by Brayden May and a 12-yard pass from Lynch to Mykel Lattimore before Lynch would find Priddy behind the Gladiator secondary for a 26-yard touchdown.
Italy finally got some traction on offense with the running of quarterback Gared Wood, driving the length of the field on nine plays capped by a one-yard touchdown run by Wood.
The subsequent Kerens drive started promising when Lynch found Muziq Gunnell for a 13-yard pass but on the next play Gladiator Jalyn Wallace intercepted a Lynch pass giving the Gladiators back the ball in Bobcat territory. The Bobcat defense would hold firm forcing the Gladiators to punt as the clock wound down on the half.
Italy started the second quarter with the ball and again found success with Wood’s running. Italy drove down all the way to the Bobcat one-yard line on third down. The snap would go over Wood’s head and he would recover it on the 15-yard line and the Gladiators would settle for the 32-yard field goal which kicker Gavin Ramirez nailed.
The Bobcats would start slow in the third quarter being forced to punt, giving the ball back to Italy. The long punt gave Italy horrible field position, starting at their six-yard line. The Bobcat defense would again hold strong forcing the Gladiators to punt from their 15-yard line.
Kerens would take the ball at the 50-yard line and march the ball down the field, scoring on a 13-yard Lynch run. The Bobcat defense would again force Italy to punt the ball. A penalty on the punt by Italy would end up giving Kerens excellent field position and Adrian Soliz would nail a 29-yard field goal.
Italy’s subsequent drive started promising with a 39-yard pass from Wood Dredrick Owens, but would later bog down after a bad snap would put them in second and 16, then Bobcat defenders James Easley and Patrick Crabtree combined on a sack of Wood.
The Gladiators gained some yards on third down, but the Bobcat defenders held strong on fourth down, forcing an incomplete pass and giving the Bobcats back the ball, which they would not relinquish before time expired.
Nehemiah Massey led the Bobcats with 68 rushing yards on 11 carries. Muziq Gunnell carried the ball four times for 39 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards and had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Brayden May carried the ball five times for 39 yards. Mykel Lattimore rushed four times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 21 yards.
Lane Lynch carried the ball five times for 32 yards and a touchdown and completed 10-of-20 passes for 117 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Ryan Priddy caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Overall it was an outstanding game by the Bobcats, especially the Bobcat defense that kept coming up with stop after stop, giving the offense a chance to score.
Speaking with Kerens coach Ted Patton after the game, he said, “the past couple of weeks, we have struggled and turned the ball over some. I felt like we were unable to execute in those games whereas we were able to put everything together in all three phases of the game.
'We have struggled on defense at times this year and playing complementary football where our defense would make a stop, but then we wouldn’t be able to score, but we put it all together tonight, scoring when our defense came up with a stop and our special teams played well. It was an exciting game for our kids and our staff.”
The Bobcats move on to play Cross Roads next week in another must-win game for a chance to make the playoffs. This was Italy's last game of the regular season.
