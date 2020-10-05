Ted Patton searched, stopped and thought about it and then said "Unbelievably excited. About as excited as you could see them be."
He wasn't talking about Mardi Gras or New Year's Eve, or winning the lottery. The Kerens football coach was trying to explain what his kids were like Friday night after they beat Dawson 21-13.
It was the opening game of the District 8-2A DI race for both teams, but it felt like a playoff victory for the Kerens kids, felt like Mardi Gras and New Year's Eve and maybe a little Fourth of July rolled up into a big Kerens-green ball that had just exploded in joy.
These kids needed this, needed it like you wouldn't believe.
They had one of the youngest -- or possibly the youngest -- teams in Texas a year ago when they went 1-9 and experienced the very real, very painful growing pains folks like to talk about when a team is green. The Bobcats were bright green a year ago, shiny green with a bright future.
They couldn't wait to grow up. Patton, a first year coach who took over with his eye on building a culture of winning at a school where they had won a lot, but not lately. Kerens won just three games over the last two years, so you can imagine how happy Patton, the kids and the town were when Kerens won the season opener this year.
The Bobcats lost to a rising Blooming Grove team the next week, but the Lions dominated the game, and the loss didn't sting like what Kerens ran into after the BG game.
Then came Heartbreak Road, a brutal path that saw the Bobcats lose three games in a row by a total of nine points.
Mildred scored and ran in a two-point conversion in the final minutes to beat the Bobcats 8-7 against a stiff and hard-hitting defense that had a remarkable goal line stand early when Damarya Baxter stopped Mildred on a fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line.
Then Rice scored on a 21-yard swing pass in the final minutes to beat Kerens 14-12. Chilton handed Kerens a 6-0 loss two weeks ago that wrapped up the non-district season for a young team that had to open with a Dawson team that is loaded and picked to battle Italy for the district title. The Bobcats were huge underdogs, and the game was in Dawson.
That's when the breakthrough came. Of course, if you have been paying attention you know the defense led Kerens, which took advantage of some big turnovers and shut down Dawson's potent offense. The Kerens D stopped Dawson four times when the Bulldogs went for it on fourth downs to ignite the young Kerens kids, who forced four turnovers.
Big plays? Kerens made them all night. Jaylene Cumby picked up a fumble and ran 57 yards to the Dawson 9-yard line, where Dawson held its ground, only to lose a second fumble minutes later. Jacory Agnew recovered the ball and raced 13-yards for a touchdown to knot the score at 7-7.
Baxter connected with Jaylon Harris for a 66-yard TD catch-and-run and just before halftime, Baxter scored on a 7-yard run. Adrian Solis was perfect on all three PATs and that was plenty to give the Bobcats a 21-13 at halftime, and both teams pitched shutouts in the second half.
"We've played some really close games," Patton said. "We're really playing well on defense, and I think we're getting better on offense each week. Part of the problem on offense is they are learning a new offense, and part of it is the coaches are learning where to put the right kids. We just had the same right side of our offensive line for two weeks in a row for the first time this season."
The Kerens D knows one speed -- all out.
Kerens linebacker Jason Burleson, who led the defense a year ago, is at the heart of the defense again, and leads the Bobcats with 12 tackles a game,
Baxter, an outside linebacker, has been a leader on both sides of the ball and had a monster game against Dawson on defense. He made 13 tackles, including eight solos, forced a fumble, made an interception and had a sack. He also ran for a touchdown and threw a 66-yard TD pass.
"He had an unbelievable game," Patton said.
Patton's defense is led by Burleson, Baxter and Cumby, a free safety who constantly makes plays, along with defensive end Matt Tucker.
Patton loves the way Cumby hits and creates fumbles and knows how valuable Tucker is to the defensive line. Tucker didn't play against Dawson as Kerens had three starters out, but Patton knows Tucker is a playmaker.
"He has had some sacks and he's real good on the edge," Patton said.
Patton said he knew from the first day he had a good bunch of kids.
"When I got here I could see these kids were hungry for success," said Patton, who has seen the kids grow day by day. "We've gotten a lot more physical., and we've become better blockers. We're still young. They didn't have a JV last year so a lot of kids. are learning this year. They are learning and getting a better football IQ.
"There has been a lot of growth, and there's been a ton of improvement," he said. "These kids play really hard. It's a work in progress, but we're getting better and better."
Beating Dawson, which was favored to win the district along with Italy, gives Kerens something the program needed -- something that had to come on a big Friday night -- confidence, and more.
"It (beating Dawson) means a lot," Patton said. "It gives us a boost. It helps our position as far as making the playoffs and the kids can see the work is paying off. Losing those games, and losing them so close ... Now they can see their hard work paying off. They are still hungry."
Kerens had no luck with the schedule maker. The Bobcats have to turn around and face Italy a week after beating Dawson. Italy was rolling at 4-0 before losing to Farwell last week. Italy beat Mildred 42-6 and beat Rice 35-7.
Craig Horn, who turned Hubbard into a power and led Tenaha to the state title game, has another powerhouse team and Kerens will need another huge effort this week.
"They're a real good team and their kids play really hard. It will take everything we have again," Patton said. "We will have our hands full, but I know our kids will play hard."
