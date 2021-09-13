The Kerens Bobcats fell to rival Mildred Eagles 20-7 Friday night in Mildred with the only Bobcat score coming on an 84-yard punt return.
One important part of football is the ability to make adjustments. In watching the game, it became evident adjustments made by the Bobcats changed the trajectory of the game. The Eagles came out and scored three times in the first half and appeared to be on the way to a blowout victory. The second half was a different ballgame.
Then Kerens defense came out in the second half and completely shut down the Eagle offensive attack with a bend but don’t break defense keeping the Bobcats in the game. On multiple occasions, the Eagles drove into Bobcat territory only to have the Bobcat defense clamp down and force a punt or turnover on downs.
In the second half, the Eagles were unable to throw or run the ball with any consistency. The Bobcats were aggressive and relentless in their defensive attack.
As the schedule moves inexorably towards district play, making adjustments and playing solid defense will give the Bobcats a chance. They were unable to come back against the Eagles, but the ability to stay in the fight will give them a chance against district play against Dawson, Axtell, and Cayuga.
Kerens is at home this week against GC rival Rice.
The Bobcats have had a rough start to the season, but don’t count them out. They have the building blocks to compete.
