Kerens has altered its upcoming football schedule to allow for possible re-scheduling problems that could exist because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bobcats will still play a 10-game schedule, beginning August 28, but the team will not have a bye week until the end of the regular season.
Kerens football coach and athletic director Ted Patton said in a statement that "Our DEC voted today to move our bye week to the end of the season to allow for possible make up games due to potential COVID shutdowns."
The new schedule will give Kerens flexibility to make up a game on Nov. 6 if needed. The playoffs are scheduled to begin the following week. Kerens will have a scrimmage at Eustace on Aug. 20 before the season begins and open a 10-game schedule with a home game against Meridian at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
The Bobcats will play four non-district games, including games against Golden Circle rivals from Blooming Grove, Mildred and Rice.
Kerens will then play a six-game District 8-2A DI schedule, beginning with a home game against Chilton on Sept. 25. The Bobcats' final regular season game is scheduled for Oct. 30 at home against rival Cayuga.
Here's a look at the schedule:
Aug. 28: Meridian at home
Sept. 4: At Blooming Grove
Sept. 11: Mildred at home
Sept. 18: At Rice
District 8-2A DI games
Sept. 25: Chilton at home
Oct. 2: At Dawson
Oct. 9: Italy at Kerens
Oct. 16: At Marlin
Oct. 23: At Axtell
Oct. 30: Cayuga at home
Nov. 6: Bye week
