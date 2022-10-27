Lots of sunshine. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 12:25 pm
Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino
Kerens' tailback Nehemiah Massey celebrates scoring a touchdown in a game earlier this season. Massey has led the Bobcats in rushing all season.
Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellino
Kerens QB Lane Lynch has had a big season.
The Kerens Bobcats have moved their district home game against Italy from Friday to Thursday night due to weather concerns.
The Bobcats will play Italy at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
