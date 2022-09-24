KERENS -- On a night when the offenses were putting on a clinic and defense was a premium, the Kerens Bobcat defense came up big late, keeping the Itasca Wampus Cats out of the end zone on consecutive drives late in the game to seal a 48-42 victory over Itasca Friday night in the District 7-2A DI opener for both teams.
It was the first win of the year for Kerens and the first loss for the Wampus Cats (4-1) and moved Kerens to the top of the district race and Itasca to the bottom.
By the time all the scoring was over Kerens QB Lane Lynch had a career night, completing 13 of 29 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bobcats.
Muziq Gunnell caught four passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Mykel Lattimore caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Priddy caught two passes for 13 yards.
Nehemiah Massey led the Bobcat ground game, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries while catching two passes for 39 yards. Brayden May had 23 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown.
Kerens had to come back to win its first game after falling behind early. The Itasca offense opened the scoring on its first drive of the game. After forcing a Bobcat punt, Itasca took over on its 35-yard line and quickly marched down the field, scoring on a 14-yard pass from Willie Jackson to Gavin Sewell. After a Bobcat fumble on the following drive, the Wampus Cats would extend the lead by scoring on a 67-yard pass from Jackson to Sewell.
The Bobcats would answer on their following drives when found Gunnell with a 39-yard touchdown pass. The Bobcat defense forced a turnover on downs then the Bobcats marched the length of the field in 11 plays, capped by a 25-yard Massey touchdown run to tie the score.
Bobcat defender, Matthew Rickard, stepped in front of a Jackson pass to give the ball back to the Bobcats, and they marched to the end zone on seven plays. This time Brayden May would punch the ball in from two yards out to give the Kerens the lead.
Itasca would quickly answer when Jackson found Sewell for a 47-yard touchdown knotting the game back up in the waning minutes of the half and the teams went to halftime tied.
The Bobcat defense would come up big again on the first drive of the second half when Isaish Carter picked off a Jackson pass to give the ball back to Kerens on the Itasca 27-yard line. Lynch would find Gunnell behind the Itasca defenders for a 27-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage.
Itasca then set off on a 13-play drive, going all the way to the Bobcat 5-yard line before turning the ball over on a fourth and goal from the 10-yard line. A 12-yard pass from Lynch to Lattimore would give the Bobcats some room to work with. Two plays later Massey would find a seam and outrace the Itasca defenders 80 yards for a touchdown.
Itasca would answer back on the subsequent drive when Jackson turned the edge scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run. The Bobcats would answer right back after taking the ball over at their 10-yard line. Lynch would fine Gunnell for a 48-yard pass pushing the ball into Itasca territory. On the next play, Lynch would find Lattimore for a 40-yard touchdown.
Itasca's Cats would respond on their subsequent drive, moving into the fourth quarter, when Jackson found Sewell for a 24-yard touchdown. Kerens would answer right back scoring on its first play from scrimmage again when Lynch hit Lattimore for a 52-yard touchdown pass. The Bobcats would force Itasca to turn the ball over on downs but it was for naught when Sewell intercepted a Lynch pass returning it 68 yards for an Itasca touchdown.
This would prove to be the last score for either team as both defenses clamped down. Both defenses made big plays keeping the offenses off balance and unable to move the ball effectively the last several minutes of the game. On Itasca's last drive, Jackson would be running for his life from Bobcat blitzers only to see his passes come up incomplete sealing the game for the Bobcats.
Speaking with coach Patton after the game after the game about the defense, he said, "We have struggled a lot this year on defense, but we bent tonight and didn't break when it came down to it at the end of the game. I was proud to see how our offense was on fire early in the game, but when they fizzled late, the defense stepped up and came up with big stops when it mattered. That was something that was missing in our earlier games that we can build upon."
Overall, it was a big game for the Bobcats in the opening week of district play. Kerens will travel to Axtell next week while Itasca travels to Italy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.