KERENS -- Kerens' playoff team Bobcats flipped their season around with a solid run to the postseason and piled up postseason awards on the District 7-2A DI All-District team.
Freshman Isaiah Carter, an inside linebacker, was named the District 7-2A DI Defensive Newcomer of the Year, 10 Bobcats earned First-Team honors and seven more made the Second-Team.
Quarterback Lane Lynch, a junior who had a terrific season in his first season as the Bobcat starting quarterback, was named to the 7-2A DI First-Team along with tailback Nehemiah Massey, a sophomore who was one of the leading rushers in the Golden Circle, wide receiver Muziq Gunnell, another sensational sophomore at Kerens, and Caleb Demoss, a senior offensive lineman who was a leader and a huge reason the Kerens offense had so much success, all earned 7-2A DI First-Team honors on offense.
Four Bobcats were named to the 7-2A DI First-team on defense -- senior nose guard Patrick Crabtree, a leader and force on the defensive line, Brayden May, a junior inside linebacker, Matthew Rickard, a sophomore outside linebacker, and Adrian Solis, a junior safety, all were named to the First-Team on defense.
Two Bobcats earned Special Team First-Team honors as punter David Limon, a sophomore, and Solis, who had a big season as the Kerens kicker, were both named to the 7-2A D-1 First-Team.
Four Bobcats earned Offensive Second-Team honors: Daniel Lewis, a sophomore offensive tackle, Ryan Priddy, a sophomore wide receiver, My'Kel Lattimore, a sophomore wide receiver, and Crabtree, who earned First-Team honors on defense, made the Offensive Second-Team at center.
Three Kerens players were named to the Second-Team Defense: Defensive tackle David Limon, James Easley, a senior defensive end, and Muziq Gunnell, a sophomore cornerback who was a First-Team receiver.
