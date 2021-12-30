The Kerens Bobcats battled all year and had several players earned all-district honors.
Jaylon Harris, a senior defensive back, and Patrick Crabtree, a junior offensive lineman, each were named to the District 8-2A DI All-District First-Team.
Four Bobcats earned Second-Team honors. Doreon Jordan, a senior offensive lineman, Austin Greene, a junior defensive lineman, Hunter Crawford, a sophomore linebacker and Treylyn Lindsay, a senior defensive lineman, were all named to the 8-2A DI Second-Team.
Chris Jones, a senior offensive lineman, AJ Stevens, a senior linebacker, Ryan Priddy, a sophomore defensive back, and Adrian Solis, a sophomore defensive back, were all named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
Lane Lynch, Stevens, Priddy, Solis and Jones were all named to the All-District All-Academic Team.
