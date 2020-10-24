AXTELL -- The Kerens Bobcats traveled to Axtell to take on the Longhorns on a cool crisp night and came away with a shutout victory, 31-0.
After a scoreless first quarter the Bobcats scored on a 46-yard touchdown run by quarterback Damarya Baxter with 6:15 left in the half. The PAT failed.
That was just the beginning for Baxter, who had a monster performance, rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns. It was 6-0 in favor of the Bobcats going into the half.
The Longhorns fought hard in the first half with promising drives but turnovers, penalties and a stingy Bobcat defense kept them out of the end zone all night.
The Bobcats wasted no time scoring in the third quarter with Baxter sprinting to the end zone for a 52-yard run on the first play from scrimmage extending the Kerens lead to 12-0.
Senior tailback Josh Brown got into the mix on the Bobcats' next possession With a 36-yard TD run with 10:44 left in the third, after the defense forced another turnover well into the Longhorn side of the field.
Brown finished the night with 72 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. With much of the third quarter still left to play, the Bobcats extended their lead to 18-0, and Baxter added a 10-yard TD run to make the score 24-0 with 2:50 left in the third -- as the Bobcats literally ran away from the Longhorns in the third with three touchdowns.
Ben Brooks completed the second half scoring for the Bobcats with a 39-yard TD run with 4:35 left in the game to cap the scoring at 31-0. With the victory the Bobcats improve to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in district while the Longhorns drop to 0-7
Kerens will host the Cayuga Wildcats next Friday and hopes to build on this much needed district victory in preparation for the playoffs , which seemed like a daunting task for these Bobcats prior to the season.
Stay tuned... These Bobcats are on the prowl.
