BREMOND -- Expectations are still high in Kerens, where the young Bobcats are going through growing pains and the pain of having a difficult early schedule this season.
The Bobcats lost to state-ranked Bremond Friday 57-14, but once again several young players performed well. Sophomore tailback Nehemiah Massey ran for 100 yards on 13 carries (7.69 yards per carry), tailback Isiah Jordan gained 43 yards on 13 carries and scored a TD, and wide receiver Muziq Gunnell had five receptions for 51 yards. Junior QB Lane Lynch completed 7-of-16 passes for 81 yards and several Bobcats had solid performances on defense.
Patrick Crabtree, a two-way lineman, had seven tackles, including two for losses, linebacker Braden May had six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, Aaron Spence had six tackles, including one for a loss, Matthew Rikard made seven tackles, Bobby Williams made six tackles, James Cooper made four tackles, including a sack, Isiah Carter had four tackles and forced a fumble and Caleb DeMoss had a sack for Kerens.
The Bobcats (0-2) are at home Friday to play Golden Circle rival Mildred (2-0) at 7 p.m.
