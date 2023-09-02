KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats found themselves in a fight Friday night against the Bremond Tigers. The Tigers came into the game ranked No. 5 in the state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The Bobcats took body blow after body blow but kept answering the bell. The Bobcats scored on big plays, but when the game was on the line with the Bobcats up 27-26, the Kerens defense came up with big stops and the offense ripped off a 13-play drive, holding onto the ball for the final five minutes to seal the victory.
The Tigers would score first midway through the first quarter on a 17-yard completion from quarterback Koben Zan to Tristan Morehead, followed by a facemask penalty set up a two-yard touchdown run by Zan.
Bremond would force a fumble on the Bobcats' next drive. The Tigers recovered the ball on the Bobcat eight-yard line and Zan scored on a two-yard touchdown run.
The Bobcats answered right back on their next drive utilizing a 25-yard run by Nehemiah Massey and a 17-yard completion from Lane Lynch to Ryan Priddy to march down the field, setting up a 16-yard touchdown pass from Lynch to Massey.
The Bobcats would score again right before the half when Lynch hit Massey with a pass in space and Massey raced 76 yards for the Bobcats' second touchdown.
Both offenses came out firing in the third quarter with Tiger running back Tank Scott bouncing off Bobcat defenders for a 63-yard touchdown run.
The Bobcats answered right back when Lynch hit Muziq Gunnell behind the Tiger defense for a 64-yard touchdown pass. Massey and Matthew Rickard would record interceptions on back-to-back Tiger drives. The Bobcats were able to capitalize on the second interception which gave Kerens great field position. Lynch hooked up with Gunnell for his second touchdown.
The Tigers answered right back when Scott found a seam and raced for a 75-yard touchdown, his second of the game.
The Bobcats held the ball as the game moved into the fourth quarter, Lynch would find Priddy for a 57-yard pass, getting down to the Tiger 15-yard line. The Bobcats would fumble on the next play giving the ball back to the Tigers.
The Tigers set off on a nine-play drive, eating clock, but the Bobcat defense came up big, sacking Zan on third down, forcing the Tigers to punt. The Bobcats would take over with six minutes left in the game on their 27-yard line. The Bobcats would answer with a twelve-play drive, holding onto the ball for the remainder of the game, sealing the 27-26 victory. The Bobcats had their chances to fold on the drive, including a fourth and five play when Lynch found Massey for a 16-yard gain.
The Bobcats could have folded multiple times but kept answering holding onto the victory against a very good team.
Lynch completed 21 of 32 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns and rushed five times for 11 yards.
Massey carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards and caught three passes for 93 yards, two touchdowns, and he also had an interception. Gunnell caught five passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns and he also had an interception.
Priddy caught five passes for 119 yards. Rickard caught six passes for 37 yards and an interception. Isaiah Carter caught two passes for 38 yards. Brayden May had three rushes for two yards.
Speaking with Kerens Coach Ted Patton after the game he said, “It was a great game going back-and-forth and I am proud of how my players kept answering back from adversity. Last week, we came back late in the game, but it was too late for us to do anything to win the game. We found a way to win at the end. Our defense played great late, but if we could eliminate the big plays, we win by two or three touchdowns.”
Speaking on the final drive, Patton said, “It was funny. The official asked me right before we started that drive if we had a six-minute drive in us. I told him we are fixin’ to find out. It was a great way to end the game.”
It turns out the Bobcats had a six-minute drive in them to seal their first victory of the season. With the win, the Bobcats improve to 1-1 while the Tigers fall to 1-1.
Next week, the Kerens will face another stiff test as they travel to Mildred to face the Eagles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.