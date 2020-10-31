KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats needing a victory to secure a playoff spot did so with a shutout victory over the Cayuga Wildcats 14-0.
The Bobcats defense for the second week in a row denied the end zone against another district opponent.
The Bobcats defense has been a key to these young cats playoff season led by senior linebacker Jason Burleson, who finished the night with 11 tackles and two sacks. junior linebacker Izick Smith contributed with 9 tackles and a sack. But tonight was certainly a total team defensive effort as the Bobcats' stingy defense caused three turnovers including a goal line stand early in the first half.
Offensively the Bobcats were efficient enough to score on two long touchdown runs. The first score came with seven seconds left in the first quarter on a 53-yard touchdown run by quarterback Damarya Baxter.
With 9:52 left in the first half, receiver Jaylen Cumby took a reverse hand off for a 55-yard touchdown run to lift Kerens to a 14-0 halftime lead.
With the shutout victory the Bobcats improve to 4-6, and 3-2 in the district race while the Wildcats fall to 1-7, 0-4 with a home game left against Axtell next Friday.
No doubt the surprise of the district has been these feisty Kerens Bobcats.
Kerens will enjoy a bye week and nurse some injuries and continue heal as the Bobcats prepare for the playoffs.
In the words of Coach Patton: “We are working hard and ready to play.”
Stay tuned these Bobcats are for real.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.