The Kerens Bobcats had a breakout season under first-year coach Ted Patton, who led his young team to the playoffs, and his players were rewarded when the District 8-2A DI All-District football team was announced.
Kerens junior Damarya Baxter did just about everything on both sides of the ball to lead Kerens this season, and he was named the 8-2A Utility Player of the Year.
Baxter played quarterback, wide receiver -- throwing and catching the football -- and he ran well to lead the Bobcat offense. He also was a leader on defense, making big play after big play for one of the top defenses in the Golden Circle.
Baxter finished the season, completing 13 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, and catching 13 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. He was Kerens' leading runner, rushing for 725 yards on 125 carries and scoring nine touchdowns.
Baxter did it all on defense and finished the season with 106 tackles, including 43 solos. He made a remarkable 11 tackles for losses and had three sacks and three quarterback pressures. He recovered a fumble, made an interception, and broke up six passes.
Kerens' senior Ethan Demoss led the Bobcats' offensive line and was named the 8-2A Offensive Lineman of the Year. Demoss graded out at 91 percent for the season and did not allow a sack all year. He punished opponents and led the offense with 32 knockdown blocks.
Kerens' freshman Braden May was named the district's Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and Kerens linebacker Jason Burleson topped off a brilliant career with another sensational season on defense.
Burleson would have been the district's Defensive Player of the Year, but a shoulder injury sidelined him and he played in only eight games.
But he racked up some awesome numbers in those eight games. Burleson, a savvy and aggressive linebacker, roamed the field and drove opponents nuts.
Burleson, who was named to the 8-2A All-District first-team defensive team, finished the season with 124 tackles (15.5 tackles a game), including 40 solos. He made 10 tackles for losses while nailing four sacks, and had two quarterback pressures as a linebacker. He forced five fumbles and made a fumble recovery and had an interception for a touchdown.
Kerens senior Jaylene Cumby earned honors on the first-team offense as a wide receiver and first-team defense as a defensive back, where he had an brilliant season in the secondary.
Cumby made 95 tackles, including 35 solos, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles and was lights out against the pass, intercepting three passes and breaking up 13 passes.
Kerens' Matthew Tucker, a senior tight end, and Caleb Demoss, a sophomore offensive lineman, were both named to the 8-2A Offensive first-team.
Four Bobcats earned Offensive second-team honors: Chris Jones, a junior offensive lineman, Patrick Crabtree, a sophomore offensive lineman, Trelynn Lindsay, a junior offensive lineman, and Josh Brown, a senior running back.
Three Bobcats were named to the Defensive second-team: Izick Smith, a junior linebacker, Jaylon Harris, a junior defensive back, and Dorean Jordan, a junior defensive lineman.
Jacory Agnew, a freshman receiver/linebacker, Bryn Davis, a sophomore receiver/defensive back, Alex Fuller, a senior defensive lineman, and Jarod Brackens, a junior defensive lineman, were all named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
Burleson, Jones, Davis and Adrian Solis were all named to the 8-2A Academic All-District team.
