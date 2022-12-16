Rice senior Jaime Hernandez was named the District 18-3A Kicker of the Year for the third consecutive season and leads a list of Bulldogs who earned 18-3A post-season honors.
Hernandez was perfect (100 percent) on PATs and field goals this season, including a season-long 35-yard field goal.
He also averaged 15 yards per kickoff return and averaged 30 yards per punt, and had a 75 percent success rate on onside kicks for the season.
He leads a group of Bulldogs that includes four players who earned First-Team honors and three who were named to the Second-Team.
Luke Chapman, who led Rice on both sides of the ball, was named to the 18-3A First-Team at linebacker and at running back.
Chapman, a senior, made 64 tackles, including seven for losses and had a sack on defense and ran for 591 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior Juan Parades, a junior linebacker, also made the First-Team along with Dalton Nizio, a senior who started on the offensive and defensive lines for Rice, and junior offensive lineman Anthony Ovalle.
Three sophomores made the 18-3A Second-Team: Ruben Sandoval, a wide receiver/linebacker, quarterback Zane Ellington and Saul Santoyo, a offensive/defensive lineman all made the Second-Team.
Rice had a long list of players on the 18-3A Honorable Mention list.
Reece Ellington, Aidan Mohundro, Adam Bernal, Chance Cox, Anthony Briones and Darrion Chatman made the 18-3A Honorable Mention list.
Fifteen Rice players were named to the 18-3A Academic All-District team.
They are Trey Bunyard, Reece Ellington, Ruben Sandoval, Matias Garcia, Jaime Hernandez, Zane Ellington, Juan Paredes
Christian Ramos, Leonardo Munoz, Anthony Briones, Anthony Ovalle, Daniel Moreno, Darrion Chatman, Dalton Nizio and Salvador Botello all earned Academic honors.
