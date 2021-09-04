JEWETT – Many people say football is a game of inches as the Dawson Bulldogs became painfully aware Friday night against the Leon Cougars, 22-20.
The Bulldogs came just inches short of stopping an early 2-point conversion by Leon, followed by a blocked punt by just inches that set up the Cougars' second score, a failed fourth down attempt that ended just inches short in the third quarter to give Leon good field position for its final score, and just missing out on a late onside kick .
In the end, coming up just short just made a long trip back seem even longer as the Bulldogs drop to 0-2 on the young season.
Early on, it was a different story as the Bulldogs dominated the first quarter. With a defense holding Leon to only two yards of total offense, Dawson was able to open the scoring with a 1-yard scoring toss from Isaiah Johnson to Micah McCall to give the Bulldogs their first score and lead of the season, 7-0. The score was set-up by a 37-yard run by DeMarcus Jackson, plus a tacked-on penalty, to move the ball to the Leon 5-yard line.
Jackson would lead the Bulldogs in rushing with 51 yards on the night.
Leon would finally solve the Bulldog defense early in the second quarter when quarterback Brock Bumpers found Tito Gonzalez on the home sideline, and Gonzalez, after breaking a tackle at midfield, turned it into a 78-yard touchdown.
On the ensuing two-point conversion, Cade Onstott’s solid tackle of Jose Mosibais at the goal line ended up just a little late as the Cougars took the lead, 8-7.
On Dawson’s next possession, a blocked punt gave Leon great field position to set up the Cougars’ second score of the night on a 5-yard run by Luis Guillen to push the lead to 16-7.
Later in the second quarter, Leon was driving for a last-second score when Johnson and the Dawson defense put the Bulldogs back in the game. Johnson intercepted Bumpers’ pass near the goal line and returned it the length of the field for a momentum-changing touchdown as time expired in the first half .
The high pass went off the Leon receiver’s fingertips and into the waiting hands of Johnson, who immediately went down the far sideline with a convoy of Bulldogs to pull Dawson closer at the half, 16-13.
In the third quarter, Dawson tried to overcome a second-and-25 but came up just short on a fourth down scramble by Johnson. The turnover on downs gave the Cougars great field position once again.
And once again, Leon would take advantage of the field position, and a couple of Dawson penalties to score a late third-quarter touchdown to give the Cougars a two-score advantage, 22-13.
Johnson would again come up big for the Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter.
Needing two scores to take the lead, Johnson would score on a 42-yard pass from Onstott, who, under tremendous pressure, put enough air under the ball to allow Johnson to make the catch and close the gap, 22-20, with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a failed onside kick allowed Leon to run time off the clock and pin the Bulldogs deep in their own territory.
Dawson got one last shot at a game-winning score, but could not get a first down, allowing Leon to take over on downs and run out the clock.
Johnson would finish the night with a touchdown pass, a touchdown reception, and a touchdown return.
Next week, Dawson will host rival Wortham in the season home opener at Ed Mitchell Field.
