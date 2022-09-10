BLOOMING GROVE – After two impressive offensive outings by the Blooming Grove Lions, it was time for the defense to shine as the Lions held on to defeat the Eustace Bulldogs, 14-6, Friday night at Lion Stadium.
Led by the linebacker trio of Trent Nicholson (11 tackles), Kegan Hurford (9), and Ben Baumgartner (7 tackles), the Lion defense allowed only 185 yards in total offense and held the Bulldogs to only one touchdown. Eustace (2-1) entered the contest averaging 28 points per game.
Timmy Harris led the Lion rushing offense with 104 yards on 20 carries and 1 touchdown.
The reliance on the defense was never more evident than in the fourth quarter with the Lions, clad in all-white uniforms, clinging to a one-score lead.
After Blooming Grove (3-0) scored on a Timmy Harris 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter to make the score 14-6, Eustace mounted an extended drive starting at their own 11-yard line.
The Bulldogs moved methodically down the field, using more than seven minutes to reach the Lion 14-yard line with less than three minutes remaining.
Eustace scored earlier in the drive, but it was negated by an illegal block penalty combined with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Once inside the 14-yard line, the Lion defense, highlighted by a big hit from DeMarco Debrow, stood firm and stopped the Bulldogs when Noah Hutchison picked off Eustace quarterback Brody Sutton at the Lion 5-yard line and returned it to midfield to effectively end the game.
Eustace got its only score of the night when Cannon Kilcrease scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter.
The Lions would score later in the second quarter after a botched punt by the Bulldogs would give Blooming Grove good field position at the Eustace 28-yard line.
It would take Blooming Grove only two plays to take the lead, scoring on a 38-yard catch-and-run by Kelton Bell, who caught the perfectly timed short pass from quarterback Rhett Southard and turned up the sideline, breaking three tackles on his way to the end zone.
Emmanual Rosas would add the extra point to give the Lions the lead for good, 7-6.
Southard completed seven passes to six different receivers for 114 yards and one score.
The Lions would outgain Eustace by 66 yards despite having possession for 10 fewer minutes than the Bulldogs.
Blooming Grove looks to remain undefeated on the season when the Lions make their first road trip of the season to Wortham to take on the also undefeated Bulldogs. It will be the final non-district tune-up before District 7-3A DII play begins in three weeks. Eustace travels to Grand Saline to take on the Indians next week.
