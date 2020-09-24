No one with a crystal ball could pick the order the teams are going to finish in the District 7-3A DII race, which includes Golden Circle teams from Mildred, Rice and Blooming Grove.
But one thing seems certain.
"People better get their tickets early for this district. There's going to be some good football," said Blooming Grove coach Ervin Chandler, who plans to be in the heat of the run for the playoffs.
The race in the seven-team district (Palmer, Edgewood, Scurry-Rosser, Dallas Gateway and the three GC teams), begins Friday with one of the biggest local rivalry games taking place in Mildred, where Blooming Grove faces Mildred in what is expected to be a game that goes down to the wire.
Rice coach Andy Mills thinks the race for the playoffs will go down to the wire.
"I feel like it will come down to Week 11 to see who will make the playoffs," Mills said. "I think we're going to win some and lose some, and it might come down to points to see who makes it to the playoffs."
Defending district champ Palmer went unbeaten in the 7-3A race last year and opens the district season at Rice with a 4-0 record. Palmer's Bulldogs, who have now won 15 of their last 16 games, are the favorites and Edgewood (2-2) has a slight edge to finish second.
"I feel like us, Blooming Grove, Mildred and Scurry-Rosser are all pretty much the same team," said Mills, whose team is 1-3 after playing a tough schedule that included the first three games on the road.
Rice has earned a playoff berth for four seasons in a row and Mills and his kids know the real season starts Friday when the district race begins.
Rice opens at home against Palmer and could take a huge step toward the playoffs with an upset victory. But it's no secret that the road to the playoffs runs through the Golden Circle and the rivalry games will be huge.
Mildred plays at Rice Oct. 16 and Blooming Grove will be at home against Rice in the final regular season game of the year on Nov. 6 in a game that could mean everything to both teams. Last year's Rice-Blooming Grove game went to overtime. Rice won and later defeated Mildred, and those two victories were priceless.
Everyone feels the race will be even closer this year.
"I think it's a district that's going to be very competitive," Mildred coach Duke Dalton said. "I think it's going to be a week-to-week thing where everyone has a chance to the playoffs.
"Palmer's the favorite until somebody can knock them off," he said. "After Palmer I think it's up for grabs. Everybody is still trying to find their game. They're still trying to find their identity."
Mildred is 2-2 after playing short-handed (at one point seven players were out, including Bishop Harris, who led the Golden Circle in rushing last year, and Cody Hayes, who is an impact player. Harris returned last week and Hayes, who has missed the last two games, is expected back against Blooming Grove.
The Mildred-Blooming Grove game is arguably the top (and most heated) rivalry in the Golden Circle.
"I got a taste of that rivalry last year," said Dalton, who took over at Mildred a year ago. It's going to be a good game Friday. I know they will be ready and we'll be ready. We're excited."
It's a critical game for both teams because the race is expected to be close and because there are seven teams trying to grab four playoff spots instead of eight now that powerhouse Buffalo is no longer in the district.
"It's going to be a tight race between second and fourth," Chandler said. "I think it's wide open. I think it's going to come down to who can handle adversity.''
Scurry-Rosser went 1-6 in the district race last year, but the Wildcats are much improved and could be the wild card in the race. Mills said Scurry has athletes and are dangerous. Scurry is 2-1 and defeated Kemp, which beat Blooming Grove last week in a game the Lions could have won if not for committing six turnovers.
Even Dallas Gateway, which went 0-10 last season and finished last in the district, has improved. The Gators are 3-1 against a light schedule.
"It's going to come down to that last game," Chandler said. "There's going to be some good games throughout the district. It's going to be a fun six weeks."
