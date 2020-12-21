Frost's Polar Bears battled injuries, COVID-19 and a roster that dwindled to just 12 players at the end of the season, but Randy Fulton's kids played well and played hard to the bitter end of a near-impossible season.
Five Bears earned All-District honors, which are finally available for release because Mart, the last team standing from District 10-2A DII, lost in the state title game last week.
It's no surprise that Ramon "Tito" Manrriquez led Frost's 10-2A All-District list. Manrriquez has been a leader on and off the field for Frost since the first day he walked on the field in high school. In fact, the Frost coaches couldn't wait for him to arrive.
"We've got a kid in eighth grade who will be here next year," said then-Frost coach Coy Barker five years ago. "And the coaches in eighth grade can't even count the touchdowns he has scored."
Manrriquez was the best player on the Frost fi, and led the Polar Bears in just about every offensive category for a running back while leading the defense in tackles as well as proving himself to be one of the top punters and kickers in the district.
And he did it every year for four consecutive seasons. He ended up rushing for more than 4,000 yards in his career at Frost despite sitting out several games with injuries. He made the All-District first-team four years n a row, and made the top of the list of players on the Daily Sun's All-Golden Circle team three years in a row, and will be a slam dunk pick when the 2020 GC team is announced.
Manrriquez made the 10-2A All-District team at three positions. He was an easy choice as the All-District running back, and he also made the first team at linebacker. Manrriquez earned first team honors at punter, and he also made the second-team as a kicker.
Frost two-way lineman Joseph Pierson was named to the 10-2A first-team, and Korben Bowling, who led the Bears at quarterback, was named to the second-team at QB.
Levi Fuller and Cole Watson were named to the district's Honorable Mention list.
