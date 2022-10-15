MANSFIELD -- If anyone is still wondering if Mansfield Summit is for real they can ask Corsicana's Tigers who saw (and felt) just how talented the Jaguars can be Friday night in a 56-21 loss on the road.
The Tigers had been impressive and down right tough to beat of late, losing back-to-back district games to Seguin and Burleson -- two teams that erased Tiger leads late in the fourth quarter to hand Aric Sardinea's team a pair of bitter losses.
The Tigers saw quarterback Adrian Baston have another big game, despite facing what appeared to be the best defense the Tigers have faced this season. Baston ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and completed 5-of-13 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.
He gave Tiger fans their two biggest moments of the night when he broke free for a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive with 9:34 left in the half, and later connected with Brayln Brandon for a 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 3:47 left in the half that closed Summit's lead to 21-14, thanks to Jose Morales' second PAT kick. Brandon finished the night with 107 yards on a pair of receptions.
Dontay Thomas, the Tigers' Swiss Knife star who does it all, finished the night with 48 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries (6.0 per carry) and caught two passes for 61 yards.
Summit took over the game in the second half and left no doubt about the outcome with a powerful and decisive 21-0 finish in the fourth.
The Jaguars, the preseason pick to win the district, opened the season ranked fifth in the 5A DII state poll, but struggled early and fell to Midlothian Heritage last week 44-20 to slip to a 2-1 record in the District 5-5A DII race.
The doubters and the critics were growing. After all, Summit had reached the Class 5A DI state semifinals the last two seasons before dropping down to DII this year.
It seemed like the Jags took out all their frustration on the Tigers, who are now 1-6 and 0-4 in the district race, by scoring five touchdowns and 35 points in the second half to turn a 21-14 halftime lead into a statement victory.
The Tigers hung with Mansfield's powerhouse in the third quarter and when Thomas, who had another remarkable game as a two-way starter, scored on a 13-yard run to keep the game close at 28-21 with 5:49 left in the third it felt like the Tigers might be able to make a statement of their own.
But Summit took over with a running game that seemed unstoppable at times and a big, physical defensive front that shut down the Tigers the rest of the night. After Thomas' TD run, the Jaguars scored 28 points without an answer and finished with 552 yards of offense, including 466 on the ground.
Tailback Amare Burgess and quarterback Joseph Williams had most of that, combining to run for 354 yards and five touchdowns. Burgess scored his three TDs in the second half and finished with 114 yards on 18 carries.
Williams, who seemed to make a big play whenever Summit needed one, ran for 214 yards on 18 carries and a pair of short touchdown runs and completed 7-of-14 passes for 86 yards.
The Jags also were stuck with a stat that has to improve if they want to win the district title and have a march through the playoffs. They had an embarrassing 174 yards on 18 penalties.
The Tigers are at home Friday against Midlothian Heritage, which beat Ennis 38-35 Friday to stay unbeaten and tied for first-place in the district race with Everman, which beat Burleson 28-26 Friday. Both Heritage and Everman are 4-0 with three district games left and 6-1 for the season.
Summit is in third-place at 3-1 (4-3 overall), a game ahead of fourth-place Ennis (2-2 and 2-5) and Seguin (2-2 and 3-4). Ennis and Seguin meet in Ennis Friday in a game that could decide a playoff berth. Burleson (1-3, 1-6) is in fifth-place and Corsicana and Joshua are both 0-4 in the eight-team district race.
