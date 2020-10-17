MARLIN -- The Kerens Bobcats were looking to bounce back after a district loss to the Italy Gladiators a week ago but came up short losing to the Marlin Bulldogs 28-14 on a cool, crisp Friday night in Marlin.
The Bulldogs struck first on a Tre Butler 3-yard rushing TD early in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was successful on a Ty Harris quarterback keeper to make the score 8-0.
The Bulldogs then struck again late in second quarter an a pick-6 when Harris intercepted a pass and returned it for a 19-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats finally got on the board with a 44 yard TD run by QB Damarya Baxter with under a minute left in the half. Adrian Solis's extra-point kick was good, and Marlin went to halftime leading 14-7.
The Bobcats took the second half kickoff and marched down the field and scored on a 15-yard TD run by Baxter Solis knoted the score at 14 with a true kick on the PAT with 8:26 left in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for these young Bobcats that would end the scoring but it wasn’t without a fight as the stingy defense caused three second half turnovers.
The Bulldogs would score two more times in the fourth quarter. Tra Butler would score again on a 7-yard TD run with 11:04 left in the game and Marlin added a two-point conversion. The Bulldogs would score late in the fourth on a Butler 3-yard TD run to finish off the scoring for both teams with 1:55 left in the game.
With the loss the Bobcats fall to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the district race while the Bulldogs improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in district.
The Bobcats still control their own playoff destiny with district games at Axtell next week and at home against Cayuga to finish the regular season.
Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.